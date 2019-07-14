Kwmg Trimmed Citigroup (C) Stake; Sharps Compliance (SMED) Sentiment Is 1

Kwmg Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 89.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kwmg Llc sold 33,835 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Kwmg Llc holds 4,110 shares with $256,000 value, down from 37,945 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $165.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $71.77. About 15.08M shares traded or 14.35% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 25/04/2018 – GLOBAL PHARMA: CITIGROUP SAYS MERCK’S COMPELLING NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER DATASETS WILL LEAD TO ITS NEAR/MIDTERM DOMINANCE OF NSCLC INDICATION; 15/04/2018 – Citigroup Says Commodities Turbulence to Continue Through 2Q; 15/05/2018 – TechnipFMC to Address Attendees at the Citi 2018 Energy and Utilities Conference; 16/04/2018 – Citigroup’s Wieting Expects 20% Plus U.S. EPS Growth in 1Q (Video); 12/04/2018 – CITI NAMES KOJIMA HEAD OF TREASURY & TRADE SOLUTIONS FOR JAPAN; 23/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Up 11% in 2018, Citi Leads; 07/05/2018 – SKYWORKS SOLUTIONS INC SWKS.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $119 FROM $116; 19/03/2018 – Latin American Bond Sales Drop 7.7% This Year, Citi Leads; 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $14 FROM $13.5; 22/03/2018 – David Enrich: Breaking: Citigroup imposes restrictions on gun sales by its business customers. Scoop from @tiffkhsu

Sharps Compliance Corp (SMED) investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.55, from 0.45 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 9 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 9 decreased and sold their positions in Sharps Compliance Corp. The active investment managers in our database now have: 3.19 million shares, down from 3.29 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Sharps Compliance Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 8 Increased: 7 New Position: 2.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25B for 9.75 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. On Wednesday, February 13 the insider Whitaker Michael sold $442,708. Hu W. Bradford sold $348,343 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Thursday, February 14.

Among 6 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Citigroup had 12 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of C in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, January 15. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, February 22. The rating was downgraded by Standpoint Research on Wednesday, January 16 to “Hold”. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of C in report on Tuesday, April 16 with “Outperform” rating.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. The company has market cap of $56.34 million. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste and used healthcare materials generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Medication Recovery System, a solution that facilitates the proper disposal of unused medications; MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and proper disposal of unwanted and expired prescription medications; and ComplianceTRAC, a Web compliance and training program. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also provides Route-Based Pickup Service, a waste management service, which offers medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; TakeAway Recycle System, a solution for the collection and recycling of single-use medical devices from surgical centers and other healthcare facilities; and Universal Waste Shipback Systems, a solution for the collection, transportation, and recycling of light bulbs, batteries, and other mercury containing devices.

Analysts await Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $0.02 EPS, up 300.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.01 per share. SMED’s profit will be $322,848 for 43.63 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.07 actual EPS reported by Sharps Compliance Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -128.57% EPS growth.

Quantum Capital Management holds 1.03% of its portfolio in Sharps Compliance Corp. for 522,569 shares. Lapides Asset Management Llc owns 145,400 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, North Star Investment Management Corp. has 0.11% invested in the company for 247,425 shares. The New York-based Ingalls & Snyder Llc has invested 0.05% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 10,000 shares.

