Kwmg Stake in Cardinal Health (CAH) Has Lifted by $2.25 Million as Stock Value Declined; Baidu (BIDU) Stock Value Declined While Investure Increased Its Holding

Investure Llc increased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 30.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investure Llc bought 15,550 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 66,800 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.01 million, up from 51,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investure Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $107.76. About 3.23M shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 22/03/2018 – BAIDU GETS FIRST BATCH OF LICENSES TO CONDUCT ROAD TESTS FOR AU; 28/04/2018 – BAIDU SAYS FINANCE ARM RAISED $1.9B FROM TPG, OTHERS; 18/03/2018 – Fitch Rates Baidu’s Proposed Notes at ‘A(EXP)’; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Entered Into Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to the Divestiture of Its Fincl Service Business, or Fincl Services Group; 07/03/2018 – ATOMWISE – NEW INVESTORS IN SERIES A FINANCING INCLUDE BAIDU VENTURES, TENCENT, AND DOLBY FAMILY VENTURE VENTURES; 29/04/2018 – With $1.9 Billion Investment, Former Baidu Unit Challenges Fintech Rivals; 23/05/2018 – Baidu Gains for First Day in Five: Chinese ADRs Wednesday; 15/03/2018 – China depository receipts to be launched soon – Shanghai Securities News; 22/03/2018 – BAIDU INC – PUBLIC OFFERING CONSISTS OF US$1 BLN OF 3.875% NOTES DUE 2023 AND US$500 MLN OF 4.375% NOTES DUE 2028; 18/03/2018 – CHINA GREATWALL TECHNOLOGY GROUP 000066.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH BAIDU ON AREAS INCLUDING ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE, SMART TECHNOLOGY

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 113.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 46,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 88,340 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, up from 41,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.74 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $46.11. About 2.07M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: CO. WILL PROVIDE 2019 GUIDANCE IN AUGUST; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 07/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: 2019 `WILL BE MORE CHALLENGING’ THAN EXPECTED; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Rev $33.6B; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – TRC CAPITAL’S “MINI-TENDER” OFFER IS FOR OFFER PRICE OF $65.85 PER CARDINAL HEALTH SHARE; 07/03/2018 – U.S. judge says opioid settlement roadblocks may prompt trials; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Net $255M; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: Moving Aggressively to Address Operational, Supply-Chain Issues at Cordis; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: ‘REVIEWING OPTIONS’ ON CORDIS TAX RATE

Investure Llc, which manages about $11.73 billion and $522.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XES) by 61,700 shares to 1.88M shares, valued at $21.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Series Trust (XOP) by 78,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6.30 million shares, and cut its stake in Ctrip Com Intl Ltd (NASDAQ:CTRP).

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 8,611 shares to 41,054 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 6,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,418 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT).