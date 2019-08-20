Kwmg Raised Cardinal Health (CAH) Holding By $2.25 Million; Cullen Capital Management Has Raised 3M Co. (MMM) Position

Kwmg Llc increased Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) stake by 113.3% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kwmg Llc acquired 46,925 shares as Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)’s stock declined 3.93%. The Kwmg Llc holds 88,340 shares with $4.25 million value, up from 41,415 last quarter. Cardinal Health Inc now has $12.96 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.67% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $43.48. About 1.42M shares traded. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: CO. WILL PROVIDE 2019 GUIDANCE IN AUGUST; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: CO. ‘WILL NOT ACHEIVE’ 6% MARGIN IN 2H18; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 31/05/2018 – Oncologists See Opportunities, Challenges with Emergence of Precision Medicine; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cites Updated View on Performance of Cordis; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO EXPECTS FISCAL 2018 TAX RATE OF 32%-34%; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – THIRD-QUARTER REVENUE FOR PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $29.7 BLN

Cullen Capital Management Llc increased 3M Co. (MMM) stake by 1.71% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cullen Capital Management Llc acquired 4,950 shares as 3M Co. (MMM)’s stock declined 6.10%. The Cullen Capital Management Llc holds 295,130 shares with $61.32 million value, up from 290,180 last quarter. 3M Co. now has $93.74 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $162.95. About 2.88 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 14.82% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 09/05/2018 – 3M – MOJDEH POUL IS APPOINTED EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, SAFETY AND GRAPHICS BUSINESS GROUP, EFFECTIVE JULY 1; 15/05/2018 – Amphenol Corporation vs 3M Innovative Properties Company | Terminated-Dismissed | 05/15/2018; 05/03/2018 – 3M names operating chief Michael Roman as next CEO; 29/03/2018 – Poland 3M Wibor at 1.72% by End-2Q18 vs 1.73% Prior (Survey); 21/03/2018 – China 3M Shibor Yield at 4.73% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 04/05/2018 – British Airways Pensions Exits GE, Doubles Down on 3M — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – 3M GETS FDA 510 K CLEARANCE FOR ATTEST SUPER RAPID INDICATOR; 11/04/2018 – UK FEB GOODS EXPORT VOLUMES -1.6 PCT 3M/3M, IMPORT VOLUMES -1.1 PCT 3M/3M; 09/05/2018 – 3M Names Mojdeh Poul Exec VP, Safety/Graphics Business Group; 09/03/2018 – FDA: 3M Company – Health Care Business- FUTURO (TM) SPORT, QUICK STRAP ANKLE SUPPORT, REF 47736GEN, UPC 0 51131 19692 6

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,018 were accumulated by Hikari Tsushin. Tru Of Vermont reported 475 shares. Westpac Banking has 82,981 shares. Bridges Management holds 0.03% or 15,667 shares. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) reported 0.02% stake. Brandes Inv Prtn LP invested in 1.93 million shares. Regions Financial owns 11,867 shares. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 13,784 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 295,570 shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 608,959 shares. Ghp Inv Inc reported 0.09% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 5,319 shares. Century has 0.22% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 4.60M shares. Illinois-based Ubs Asset Americas Inc has invested 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Umb National Bank & Trust N A Mo reported 4,191 shares.

Kwmg Llc decreased Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) stake by 21,876 shares to 2,693 valued at $287,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 8,611 shares and now owns 41,054 shares. Assurant Inc (NYSE:AIZ) was reduced too.

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) stake by 17,790 shares to 46,720 valued at $1.15 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Muenchener Ruechversicherungs (MURGF) stake by 1,810 shares and now owns 21,412 shares. Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) was reduced too.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $176,260 activity. 1,000 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares with value of $176,260 were bought by PAGE GREGORY R.