Kwmg Raised By $309,260 Its Cardinal Health (CAH) Stake; Mantech International – Class A Common (MANT) Shorts Increased By 12.57%

Mantech International Corporation – Class A Common (NASDAQ:MANT) had an increase of 12.57% in short interest. MANT’s SI was 472,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 12.57% from 420,000 shares previously. With 129,100 avg volume, 4 days are for Mantech International Corporation – Class A Common (NASDAQ:MANT)’s short sellers to cover MANT’s short positions. The SI to Mantech International Corporation – Class A Common’s float is 1.79%. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $68.7. About 109,934 shares traded. ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) has risen 19.08% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.08% the S&P500. Some Historical MANT News: 14/03/2018 – Top Four Trending Manufacturing Technologies l lnfiniti Research; 17/05/2018 – MANTECH INTERNATIONAL CORP MANT.O : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 07/05/2018 – Canon Virginia, Inc. Demonstrates Advanced Manufacturing Technologies at NPE; 02/05/2018 – ManTech Sees 2018 Rev $1.90B-$1.95B; 02/05/2018 – MANTECH 1Q EPS 51C, EST. 49C; 11/04/2018 – ManTech: Marine Corps Contract for Engineering, Maintenance of Tactical Vehicles; 13/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Addus HomeCare, Adamas Pharmaceuticals, ManTech International, Yintech Investment, GRID; 15/03/2018 – MANTECH SELECTED FOR DISA ENCORE III AWARD; 10/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS – COLLABORATION WITH HUNTINGTON INGALLS’ NEWPORT NEWS SHIPBUILDING UNIT TO QUALIFY METAL ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING TECH TO BUILD NAVAL WARSHIPS; 14/03/2018 ManTech Earns CMMI® Maturity Level 4 for Development

Kwmg Llc increased Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) stake by 7.45% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Kwmg Llc acquired 6,580 shares as Cardinal Health Inc (CAH)’s stock declined 3.93%. The Kwmg Llc holds 94,920 shares with $4.47 million value, up from 88,340 last quarter. Cardinal Health Inc now has $14.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.89. About 5.79M shares traded or 101.05% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 02/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 11 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CEO: CO. WILL PROVIDE 2019 GUIDANCE IN AUGUST; 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Highlights Commitment To Gender Equity As Part Of Women’s History Month Celebrations; 06/03/2018 Cardinal Health Earns Distinction as a 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – TRC CAPITAL’S “MINI-TENDER” OFFER IS FOR OFFER PRICE OF $65.85 PER CARDINAL HEALTH SHARE; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – THIRD-QUARTER REVENUE FOR PHARMACEUTICAL SEGMENT INCREASED 5 PERCENT TO $29.7 BLN; 13/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Recognizes Nearly a Decade of Helping Healthcare Organizations Improve Patient Safety; 31/05/2018 – Oncologists See Opportunities, Challenges with Emergence of Precision Medicine; 03/05/2018 – COST, INVENTORY CHALLENGES STILL PRESENT IN CARDINAL MED. UNIT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold CAH shares while 164 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 255.51 million shares or 0.45% less from 256.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership reported 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt has 274,954 shares. Cypress Capital owns 0.1% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 10,257 shares. Tompkins holds 0.03% or 3,683 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, D E Shaw Co has 0.13% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 2.15M shares. Ally Financial Inc has invested 0.12% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 0.15% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Gru One Trading LP reported 0% stake. Riverhead Cap Ltd Com holds 63,254 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Ohio-based Cambridge Financial Group Incorporated has invested 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested 0.25% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Moreover, Bankshares Of America De has 0.02% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). National Bank invested in 0.01% or 19,101 shares. Ohio-based Cleararc Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH).

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Has Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Been Employing Capital Shrewdly? – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “DEADLINE ALERT for JE, CARB, VNTR, and CAH: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” on September 21, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “UPCOMING DEADLINES – CARB, CAH & JE – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds of Class Actions – Yahoo Finance” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Carbonite, Inc. (CARB), Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) & Just Energy Group Inc. (JE) Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Investors of Class Action Deadlines – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cardinal Health has $5200 highest and $4100 lowest target. $47.67’s average target is -0.46% below currents $47.89 stock price. Cardinal Health had 7 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, August 20, the company rating was upgraded by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Friday, September 6 by Morgan Stanley.

More notable recent ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “There’s A Lot To Like About ManTech International Corporation’s (NASDAQ:MANT) Upcoming 0.4% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “These 4 Measures Indicate That ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) Is Using Debt Safely – Yahoo Finance” published on September 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LOGM or MANT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about ManTech International Corporation (NASDAQ:MANT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ManTech gets $325M DHS contract – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Mantech Int’l (MANT) Reports 5-Yr $332M Award Win on Defense Technical Information Center Multi-Award Contract Supporting USMC Intelligence Activity – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: September 16, 2019.