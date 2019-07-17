Kwmg Position in Cvs Health (CVS) Has Trimmed by $3.43 Million; As Omnicell (OMCL) Market Value Rose, Holder Driehaus Capital Management Has Decreased by $562,080 Its Holding

Driehaus Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc (OMCL) by 13.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Driehaus Capital Management Llc sold 7,026 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.85% with the market. The hedge fund held 46,712 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78M, down from 53,738 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Driehaus Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $71.26. About 4,459 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 73.99% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.56% the S&P500. Some Historical OMCL News: 14/03/2018 lnfirmary Health Adopts Omnicell’s Sterile Compounding Solutions and Services; 15/05/2018 – Daruma Capital Management LLC Exits Position in Omnicell; 17/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–Omnicell Supply Management System – San Jose – 9469; 24/05/2018 – VitalConnect Announces Joe Lynch as Chief Marketing Officer; 20/03/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform and Solutions at the European Association of Ho; 31/05/2018 – Omnicell to Showcase Industry-Leading Medication Management Automation Platform at Annual ASHP Summer Meeting; 10/04/2018 – Omnicell’s Medication Management Automation Portfolio to Be Featured at the American Organization of Nurse Executives 2018 Conf; 10/05/2018 – Sentara RMH Medical Center Partners with Omnicell to Enhance Efficiency, Safety in Central Pharmacy Operations

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 94.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 64,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.13% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,447 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $186,000, down from 68,116 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $56.48. About 703,316 shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 21.00% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.43% the S&P500.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 1 sale for $9.06 million activity. The insider MERLO LARRY J sold $10.73M. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. The insider BROWN C DAVID II bought $531,800. AGUIRRE FERNANDO bought 3,410 shares worth $198,769.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 7,264 shares to 222,339 shares, valued at $25.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 12,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.69 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.69 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.20 billion for 8.36 P/E if the $1.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.62 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.32% EPS growth.

More notable recent CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What Happened in the Stock Market Today – The Motley Fool” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Right Now It Looks as If It Is Time for CVS Stock to Breakout Higher – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CVS: Waiting Is The Hardest Part – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Fridayâ€™s Vital Data: Bed Bath & Beyond, CVS and Merck – Investorplace.com” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For July 11, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dowling & Yahnke Ltd Company has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Engineers Gate Manager LP accumulated 51,144 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh stated it has 0.22% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Peoples Fincl owns 496 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 42,056 were reported by Groesbeck Investment Mngmt Corporation Nj. Cape Cod Five Cents Commercial Bank reported 6,754 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Limited Liability Company, Virginia-based fund reported 7,187 shares. Fisher Asset Mngmt Limited Co holds 0% or 17,111 shares. Lodestar Investment Counsel Limited Co Il holds 12,400 shares. Whitnell And Commerce invested 1.11% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Private Ocean Limited Liability Company holds 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 49 shares. Piedmont Investment Advsrs Inc has invested 0.28% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moreover, Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd has 0.54% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 683,409 shares. Schafer Cullen Mgmt Incorporated has 45,556 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Alta Mngmt Lc invested in 2.04% or 642,549 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 insider sales for $361,804 activity. Taborga Jorge R. sold $161,237 worth of stock or 2,509 shares.

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.47 EPS, up 56.67% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.3 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $19.37 million for 37.90 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 19 investors sold OMCL shares while 96 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 37.93 million shares or 2.16% less from 38.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Suisse Ag holds 478,156 shares. Aperio Group Inc Limited Liability reported 0.01% stake. 49,136 are held by Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. California State Teachers Retirement owns 59,318 shares. Moreover, Northeast Consultants has 0.04% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Guggenheim Cap Ltd reported 0% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Monroe State Bank And Trust Mi holds 0.68% or 25,943 shares. Dubuque Fincl Bank Tru Communication owns 1,245 shares. Axiom Limited Co De holds 0.1% in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) or 38,458 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 0% of its portfolio in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 300,377 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 404,390 shares. Moreover, Coldstream Cap Management has 0.02% invested in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL). Fmr Ltd Llc has 797 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NXGN vs. OMCL: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on April 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investor Alert: Kaplan Fox Investigates Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMCL) – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “52 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Ryder System, Inc. (R) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Driehaus Capital Management Llc, which manages about $12.71 billion and $2.66 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kinsale Capital Group Inc by 21,555 shares to 128,187 shares, valued at $8.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tandem Diabetes Care Inc by 133,653 shares in the quarter, for a total of 483,719 shares, and has risen its stake in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX).