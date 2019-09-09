Kwmg Position in Centurylink (CTL) Raised by $718,674 as Stock Price Rose; Advisors Capital Management Has Cut Holding in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by $391,230

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 55.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 65,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 183,570 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 118,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $11.8. About 7.12 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 29/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK HOLDINGS REPORTS 9.7% STAKE; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey Will Become CenturyLink’s CEO and Pres; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 25/04/2018 – GLOBALSTAR INC – HAS REACHED AN AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH ITS LENDERS ON AN AMENDMENT OF ITS BPIFAE SENIOR DEBT FACILITY

Advisors Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio (KTOS) by 7.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Capital Management Llc sold 26,082 shares as the company’s stock rose 56.21% . The institutional investor held 301,252 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.76M, down from 327,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kratos Defense & Sec Solutio for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.78. About 1.12M shares traded. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) has risen 94.55% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.55% the S&P500. Some Historical KTOS News: 10/05/2018 – Kratos 1Q Loss/Shr 2c; 19/03/2018 – Analyst admits growing view that Gremlins drone program, which the CEO has often touted as “game changing” will disappoint. Also agrees $KTOS a “Show Me” story with rich valuation #negative; 10/04/2018 – Russia rendering our US drones ineffective, sadly we’ve warned about poor performing and overhyped US drone makers $AVAV $KTOS; 19/03/2018 – $KTOS not getting its facts straight. We said executive mgmt owns nothing, and that’s exactly what the proxy says. The Board member is not a manger, and he has been selling #bearish; 14/05/2018 – Kratos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O SAYS AWARE OF A REPORT ON COMPANY THAT HAS RECENTLY BEEN PUBLISHED IN MARKET PLACE; 24/04/2018 – Kratos Short-Interest Ratio Rises 202% to 9 Days; 10/05/2018 – KRATOS DEFENSE AND SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC – AFFIRMS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 30/05/2018 – Kratos Successfully Demonstrates Unmatched Level of Capability with High Performance Unmanned Aerial System; 20/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-TEXTRON INC TXT.N , KRATOS DEFENSE & SECURITY SOLUTIONS INC KTOS.O , BOEING CO BA.N , LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP LMT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Credit Limited holds 3.19% or 247,000 shares. Fin holds 47 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blair William Il invested in 0% or 29,140 shares. Prudential Public Ltd Liability Com stated it has 1.38 million shares. Diversified Trust invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0.03% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Cibc World Markets Corporation holds 0.09% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 911,048 shares. Auxier Asset Mgmt has 0.11% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). First Foundation stated it has 1.16M shares. Frontier Inv Mgmt invested in 0.44% or 592,322 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Limited Com invested 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va invested in 0.06% or 16,177 shares. Cetera Advisor Ntwk Limited Liability Company invested in 40,897 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 79,460 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Country Tru Bancorporation owns 23 shares or 0% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “CenturyLink Expands SIMPLE Offerings for Small Businesses – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Machine Learning is Helping to Combat Cyberthreats – PRNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “CenturyLink: Attractive Yield At 9% – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “These 4 Measures Indicate That CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) Is Using Debt Extensively – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 21,876 shares to 2,693 shares, valued at $287,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 2,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,922 shares, and cut its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp (NYSE:PEG).

Since March 12, 2019, it had 5 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $1.35 million activity. GLENN T MICHAEL bought $196,600 worth of stock. 50,000 CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares with value of $491,480 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K. Dev Indraneel had bought 15,000 shares worth $147,155. Another trade for 37,000 shares valued at $404,250 was made by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Friday, May 10. PERRY HARVEY P had bought 10,000 shares worth $109,192 on Wednesday, May 15.

Advisors Capital Management Llc, which manages about $763.81M and $1.61B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aircastle Ltd (NYSE:AYR) by 21,733 shares to 343,014 shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS) by 118,937 shares in the quarter, for a total of 364,588 shares, and has risen its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.84 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.80, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold KTOS shares while 45 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 70.99 million shares or 2.98% less from 73.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3.86M are held by Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp. Weber Alan W has 3,281 shares. Tennessee-based B Riley Wealth Inc has invested 0.07% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 5,402 shares. Oppenheimer Inc has 0.01% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Blackrock reported 8.16 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Managed Asset Portfolios Limited Liability accumulated 1.14M shares. Signaturefd Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 250 shares. Moreover, Eam Ltd has 0.32% invested in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Us Bancorporation De holds 2,862 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Waddell And Reed Financial reported 0% of its portfolio in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS). Vanguard Grp Inc invested in 0% or 4.26 million shares. Alpha Windward Limited Liability Co has 27,840 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc owns 16,345 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Capital Intl Invsts reported 0.01% in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS).

Analysts await Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 42.86% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.07 per share. KTOS’s profit will be $4.51M for 117.38 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.