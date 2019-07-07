Kwmg Lowered Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by $2.04 Million; Kylin Management Upped Its New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) Stake by $31.21 Million as Stock Value Rose

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 92.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 47,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.35% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4,037 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174,000, down from 51,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $41.94. About 1.46 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 7.74% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 18/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Big Ag turns to peas to meet soaring global protein demand; 19/03/2018 – ADM to restructure divisions a second time; 23/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – NOMINATED MICHAEL S. BURKE TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING ON MAY 3; 16/05/2018 – ADM can manage supply chain through U.S.-China trade tensions -CFO; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. SORGHUM FLEET MAKES U-TURN HOURS AFTER CHINA RETALIATES AGAINST U.S. TARIFFS – REUTERS SHIPPING DATA; 19/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. sorghum armada U-turns at sea after China tariffs; 16/05/2018 – PROSPECT OF HIGHER ETHANOL MARGINS HAS RAISED ‘THRESHOLD’ FOR SELLING U.S. DRY MILL ETHANOL PLANTS -ADM CFO; 20/03/2018 – ADM: AGRI MARKETS HAVE PROBABLY BOTTOMED OUT; 16/05/2018 – ETHANOL EXPORTS TO CHINA MAY RISE ONCE TRADE SPAT RESOLVED: ADM; 01/05/2018 – ADM signals rebound after improved soyabean […]

Kylin Management Llc increased its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (EDU) by 32.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kylin Management Llc bought 346,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.71% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.40 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $125.98 million, up from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kylin Management Llc who had been investing in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.18B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.24% or $1.2 during the last trading session, reaching $95.88. About 842,799 shares traded. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has declined 8.47% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.90% the S&P500.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.77 million activity. LUCIANO JUAN R bought 23,657 shares worth $1.00 million. Young Ray G bought 6,000 shares worth $256,542.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 7,543 shares to 120,820 shares, valued at $6.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 10,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Analysts await Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, down 32.35% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.02 per share. ADM’s profit will be $386.51 million for 15.20 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Archer-Daniels-Midland Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 50.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Zacks Invest has 0.31% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 340,082 shares. Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership accumulated 1.28 million shares. Amalgamated Retail Bank holds 0.07% in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) or 70,739 shares. 1St Source National Bank invested in 0.03% or 8,840 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Lc owns 1,906 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Lc owns 29,258 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc has 1.03M shares. Nordea Investment Ab invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Bar Harbor Service invested in 131,611 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 1.21 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0.4% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 49,398 shares. Oppenheimer stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Hanson Doremus Inv holds 0.06% or 4,177 shares in its portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag, Switzerland-based fund reported 74,591 shares. Westpac has 0% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 113,322 shares.

