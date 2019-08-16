Kwmg Lowered Its Public Svc Enterprise Grp (PEG) Stake by $1.09 Million; Market Valuation Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Fishman Jay A LTD Upped Its Position by $860.95 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Fishman Jay A Ltd increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 32.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fishman Jay A Ltd bought 7,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 29,499 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.48B, up from 22,199 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fishman Jay A Ltd who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.72% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $135.97. About 15.60 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – Momentum to Unveil Mobility App, Portal Enhancements and More at Channel Partners; 14/05/2018 – PROS Named as Inaugural Manufacturing Partner in Global Microsoft Technology Centers; 04/04/2018 – Teknor Apex Appoints M. Holland Company as Primary Distributor of Creamid™ and Duramid™; 01/05/2018 – Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer says he’s sold all his Twitter shares; 07/05/2018 – VentureBeat: Microsoft open-sources Azure IoT Edge runtime, embraces more Kubernetes, partners with DJI and Qualcomm #Build2018; 04/04/2018 – The Morning Download: Microsoft Collaboration Tools Gain Share Amid Shift to Cloud; 12/05/2018 – Google’s flashy A.I. demo overshadowed Microsoft’s focus on work; 06/03/2018 – Research Frontiers to Host Year-End Conference Call; 27/03/2018 – Starr Companies Announces Agreement with SkyWatch for Aviation lnsureds; 14/05/2018 – SS&C to Speak at 46th Annual JP Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp (PEG) by 89.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 18,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 2,117 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126,000, down from 20,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $58.09. About 890,507 shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 22/05/2018 – PSE&G to Begin Next Phase of Gas System Replacements; 24/05/2018 – Higher PJM auction prices won’t save some U.S. nuclear plants; 31/05/2018 – PSEG Announces Major Infrastructure Investment Program; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 29/05/2018 – S&P AFFIRMS PSEG POWER LLC RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 09/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE RAISES SALEM 2 REACTOR TO 19% POWER FROM 0%: NRC; 17/05/2018 – PSEG Long Island Selects Tendril to Implement Behavioral Energy Efficiency and Customer Engagement Programs; 16/03/2018 – PSEG Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Traffic Plan Pays It Forward With Supplier Diversity Program

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Motley Fool Asset Limited Liability Co owns 120,668 shares. Whittier Of Nevada holds 365,983 shares or 3.19% of its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 2.03% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Co reported 255,640 shares. Quantitative Investment Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.95% or 139,400 shares. Willow Creek Wealth Mngmt holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 4,881 shares. Bill Melinda Gates Foundation invested in 8.00 million shares. Hills Savings Bank & Tru invested in 74,488 shares or 2.36% of the stock. Jones Fincl Cos Lllp, a Missouri-based fund reported 190,729 shares. Hbk LP accumulated 0.01% or 8,357 shares. Hrt Fincl Llc reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Stack Fincl Management Incorporated, Montana-based fund reported 519,314 shares. Caprock Gru Inc has 124,021 shares for 2.84% of their portfolio. 2,000 are held by Fca Corporation Tx. Stratos Wealth Prns reported 178,339 shares.

Fishman Jay A Ltd, which manages about $498.38M and $535.57 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 1,500 shares to 10,800 shares, valued at $1.44 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 725 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 93,113 shares, and cut its stake in General Motors Corp (NYSE:GM).

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) by 11,928 shares to 274,769 shares, valued at $21.87 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 12,465 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,276 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold PEG shares while 224 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 335.50 million shares or 0.80% less from 338.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Capital Management Limited Com owns 0.06% invested in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 10,785 shares. 448,961 are held by Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Corporation. 17,190 are owned by Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt Incorporated. Aviance Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.01% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Nordea Mngmt reported 6.50 million shares stake. 27,812 are held by Martingale Asset Management L P. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0.09% or 280,038 shares in its portfolio. Daiwa Securities Grp Inc invested 0.01% in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). Barrett Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG). M Secs Inc holds 0.06% or 4,028 shares in its portfolio. Todd Asset Mgmt Lc owns 5,942 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Security Tru Com holds 0.04% or 1,900 shares in its portfolio. Toth Advisory holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) for 1,000 shares. Oakbrook Invests Ltd Llc stated it has 25,526 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Aperio Gp Limited Liability Co accumulated 0.13% or 490,835 shares.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $159 activity.