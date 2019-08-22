Kwmg Lowered Its Citigroup (C) Position by $2.10 Million as Share Value Rose; Blackhill Capital Boosted Kinder Morgan Del Com (KMI) Stake by $597,700; Stock Price Rose

Blackhill Capital Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com (KMI) by 6.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackhill Capital Inc bought 29,885 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 481,849 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.64M, up from 451,964 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackhill Capital Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $20.17. About 8.88 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 17/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN PIPELINE EXPANSION NEEDS TO GO FORWARD: MORNEAU; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – FOR FORESEEABLE FUTURE, EXPECT TO CONTINUE FUNDING ALL GROWTH CAPITAL THROUGH OPERATING CASH FLOWS; 08/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD KML.TO – WILL NOT COMMIT ADDITIONAL SHAREHOLDER RESOURCES TO TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION PROJECT; 16/05/2018 – Canada Ready to Compensate Kinder Morgan for Pipeline Losses; 12/04/2018 – CANADIAN PM TO RETURN TO OTTAWA FROM PERU TRIP ON APRIL 15, WILL MEET PREMIERS OF ALBERTA AND BRITISH COLUMBIA TO DISCUSS PIPELINE DISPUTE – OFFICIAL STATEMENT; 30/05/2018 – EL PASO NATURAL GAS COMPANY DECLARES FORCE MAJEURE ON LINE 2000 DUE TO AN ANOMALY ON LINE, DOWNSTREAM OF LORDSBURG COMPRESSOR STATION; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML’S BUDGET CONTEMPLATES AN ANNUALIZED DIVIDEND OF $0.65 PER RESTRICTED VOTING SHARE; 20/04/2018 – Katie Simpson: Via @CochraneCBC if Kinder Morgan walks away from the Trans Mountain project, sources say other companies may be; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Continues to Expect to Use Cash in Excess of Dividend Payments to Fund Growth Investments; 15/03/2018 – KINDER MORGAN – TIMING, IMPACT OF FUTURE RATE ADJUSTMENTS, NOT SEEN TO BE MATERIAL TO KMI’S DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 89.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 33,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 4,110 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256,000, down from 37,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.34B market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $63.9. About 6.70 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/03/2018 – CITIGROUP C.N NAMES MARK SLAUGHTER AS VICE-CHAIRMAN FOR GLOBAL CORPORATE AND INVESTMENT BANKING BUSINESS – MEMO; 09/04/2018 – RUSSIA’S EN+ GROUP PLC SAYS WAS INFORMED BY LATE EVENING ON FRIDAY, 6 APRIL 2018, THAT CITI DEPOSITARY RECEIPT SERVICES CLOSED BOOKS OF EN+ GROUP PLC 144A (CUSIP 29355E109) AND REG S (CUSIP 29355E208)…; 06/03/2018 – CITI PRIVATE BANK NAMES CATHERINE CHEUNG AS APAC STRATEGIST; 20/03/2018 – GEM DIAMONDS LTD GEMD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 15/05/2018 – Atlantica Yield Presenting at Citigroup Conference Tomorrow; 20/03/2018 – CHINESE END-USER STEEL DEMAND TO RISE 1.5% IN 2018, SAYS CITI; 11/04/2018 – CITIGROUP COMMODITY HEAD ED MORSE ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 23/05/2018 – MDC Partners at Citi SMID Conference – One-on-One Jun 7; 17/05/2018 – Citigroup Fined Millions by Hong Kong Regulator; 11/04/2018 – Capital Area Asset Builders, the District of Columbia, and Citi Community Development Announce Final Push for Eligible Working

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 10,901 shares to 152,250 shares, valued at $26.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 26,170 shares in the quarter, for a total of 52,289 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Co owns 0.81% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 1.47M shares. 5.21M were accumulated by Barclays Public Ltd. Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Co has invested 0.41% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Banque Pictet & Cie owns 156,854 shares. Royal London Asset Limited reported 911,382 shares. Pl Capital Advsr Lc holds 170,068 shares or 3.07% of its portfolio. Cullen Frost Bankers reported 0.56% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 15,000 are held by Highland Capital Mgmt Lp. Fisher Asset Llc reported 41,141 shares. 70,975 were accumulated by D L Carlson Invest Grp. 23,203 were accumulated by Fulton Comml Bank Na. Primecap Mgmt Ca holds 0.27% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 5.90M shares. Endurance Wealth Management Inc has 10,292 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Palouse has invested 1.41% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Columbia Asset Mgmt holds 0.71% or 43,033 shares.

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50 billion for 8.03 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited owns 7.19M shares. Scotia Capital holds 233,285 shares. Tru Of Vermont reported 2,892 shares. Argent Trust accumulated 20,353 shares. Parametric Portfolio Ltd Liability Corp reported 6.38M shares. Northern Tru invested in 22.12M shares or 0.11% of the stock. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 380,851 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Aull & Monroe Investment Corporation invested in 0.63% or 59,126 shares. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.03% or 22,556 shares. Braun Stacey Incorporated reported 529,681 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 37,099 shares. Cna Fincl Corporation reported 451,000 shares stake. Rbf Cap Limited Liability Corp owns 33,800 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Services Automobile Association stated it has 735,817 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 5.90M shares for 0.31% of their portfolio.