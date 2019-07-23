Kwmg Lifted Stake in Conagra Brands (CAG) by $306,018; Advisory Research Has Trimmed Its Holding in Ciena (CIEN) as Shares Declined

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 17.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 11,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.14% with the market. The institutional investor held 77,690 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 66,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.23B market cap company. The stock increased 3.59% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $29.26. About 3.04M shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 23.18% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.61% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 15/05/2018 – JANA BOOSTED PF, JACK, NOC, CAG IN 1Q: 13F; 05/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS NAMES ANIL ARORA TO BOARD, BOOSTS BOARD TO 12; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Sees FY18 Reported Net Sales Growth Approximately 150 Basis Points Higher Than Organic Net Sales Growth Rate; 06/03/2018 – Smucker, Conagra Call Off Wesson Oil Deal After FTC Challenge; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SAYS EVALUATING ESTIMATED IMPACT OF STEEL, ALUMINUM TARIFFS TO FISCAL 2019; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Board Increases Size to 12 Directors From 11; 22/03/2018 – Conagra reported third-quarter profit above market estimates and raised its full-year profit forecast

Advisory Research Inc decreased its stake in Ciena Corporation (CIEN) by 42.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisory Research Inc sold 34,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.83% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 45,686 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.71M, down from 80,143 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisory Research Inc who had been investing in Ciena Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.77B market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $43.67. About 1.69 million shares traded. Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) has risen 32.62% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical CIEN News: 31/05/2018 – Ciena 2Q Rev $730M; 26/04/2018 – CIENA COMMENTS IN E-MAIL TO BLOOMBERG NEWS; 06/03/2018 – Ciena 1Q Adj EPS 15c; 27/03/2018 – Ciena Introduces Enhanced Policy Capabilities for its Blue Planet Platform Leveraging ONAP Elements; 03/05/2018 – Eletronet Collaborates with Ciena for High-Speed and Cost-Effective Data Transport; 06/03/2018 – CIENA CORP CIEN.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 15/05/2018 – Ciena Upgrades Caucasus Online’s Black Sea Fibre Optic Network; 26/04/2018 – CIENA JOB REORGANIZATION PLAN UNRELATED TO AT&T; 16/03/2018 – Ciena Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Ciena Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CIEN)

More notable recent Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Sherwin-Williams (SHW) , ConAgra Brands (CAG), and NL Industries (NL) agree to pay $305 million to settle lead paint lawsuit in California – Reuters – StreetInsider.com” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Conagra Brands, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “ConAgra Brands +7% after strong outlook – Seeking Alpha” on April 10, 2019. More interesting news about Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Conagra Brands Earnings: CAG Stock Soars on Q3 Beat – Investorplace.com” published on March 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Gartner Inc (IT) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Capital Limited Liability Company reported 428,770 shares stake. United Capital Advisers Ltd Liability holds 8,312 shares. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh holds 18,805 shares. 82,595 were accumulated by Howe & Rusling. 4,594 were accumulated by Captrust Financial. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 1.01 million shares. Spirit Of America Corporation New York invested 0.03% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Argi Inv Services Limited Liability Corporation owns 87,454 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 17,657 are held by Cetera Advisor Ltd Llc. Kings Point Cap Mngmt reported 2,050 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund holds 94,472 shares. Polaris Greystone Gru Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.12% or 58,826 shares. Principal Financial Group, a Iowa-based fund reported 714,074 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company owns 18,906 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Tradewinds Cap Management Ltd Liability Company owns 1,150 shares.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. GREGOR JOIE A bought $299,865 worth of stock or 10,000 shares. 1,600 shares were bought by Arora Anil, worth $48,096.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 6,453 shares to 5,418 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 16,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,646 shares, and cut its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Analysts await Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) to report earnings on August, 29. They expect $0.49 EPS, up 16.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.42 per share. CIEN’s profit will be $76.00 million for 22.28 P/E if the $0.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Ciena Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.50% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CIEN shares while 116 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 139.05 million shares or 0.34% less from 139.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,795 are held by M&T National Bank. C M Bidwell And Assocs Ltd accumulated 12,080 shares or 0.45% of the stock. Cipher Limited Partnership stated it has 0.13% of its portfolio in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability accumulated 0.11% or 92,748 shares. Balyasny Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) for 6,934 shares. Susquehanna Intll Grp Inc Llp holds 26,886 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 7,850 are owned by Creative Planning. Tci Wealth Advisors accumulated 100 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys holds 0.01% or 302,418 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Ltd Partnership reported 1.78M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Citigroup has invested 0% in Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN). Advsrs Asset Management Incorporated holds 0.01% or 8,296 shares in its portfolio. Stifel Finance accumulated 0.04% or 381,731 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 18.08M shares. 49,141 are owned by Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $436,042 activity. Shares for $75,820 were sold by MOYLAN JAMES E JR on Tuesday, February 5.

Advisory Research Inc, which manages about $11.47B and $5.18 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etsy Incorporated by 5,622 shares to 33,965 shares, valued at $2.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Guardant Health Incorporated by 4,715 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Cannae Holdings Incorporated.

More notable recent Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Acacia Communications Stock Jumped Monday – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Buy Signal Just Sounded For CIEN Stock Ahead of Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Ciena Corporation’s (NYSE:CIEN) Earnings Grow In The Next 12 Months? – Yahoo Finance” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Soft WarnerMedia Margins Dent AT&T’s (T) Q2 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.