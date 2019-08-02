Kwmg Lifted Its Position in Conagra Brands (CAG) by $306,018 as Valuation Declined; The Bank Of New York Mellon Co (BK) Shareholder Cove Street Capital Has Cut Holding as Share Price Declined

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 17.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 11,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 77,690 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16M, up from 66,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $29.14. About 7.31 million shares traded or 49.19% up from the average. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 05/03/2018 – FTC Release: FTC Challenges Proposed Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Cooking Oil Brand by Crisco owner, J.M. Smucker Co; 22/03/2018 – Conagra profit more than doubles on gain from tax reform; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CEO SEAN CONNOLLY SPEAKS ON CALL; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Federal Statutory Rate Will Reduce to 21% in FY19; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Anil Arora to Board; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands Reports Net Sales And EPS Growth In Third Quarter; 22/03/2018 – Conagra mitigates inflation hit with fewer discounts, cost control; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Net $362.8M; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Tax Law Changes Brought One-Time Estimated Income Tax Benefit of $236.7M in 3; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Lenny Succeeds Steven F. Goldstone

Cove Street Capital Llc decreased its stake in The Bank Of New York Mellon Co (BK) by 18.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cove Street Capital Llc sold 27,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.08% . The hedge fund held 119,715 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.04M, down from 147,315 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cove Street Capital Llc who had been investing in The Bank Of New York Mellon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.33 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.02% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $45.97. About 6.72M shares traded or 31.74% up from the average. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK) has declined 12.23% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.23% the S&P500. Some Historical BK News: 08/03/2018 – BNY SAYS ETF ACQUISITIONS ARE NOT THE RIGHT PATH FOR COMPANY; 16/04/2018 – 87WZ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 28/03/2018 – 79VQ: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 14/03/2018 – BNY Mellon Investment Management Adds Bond Fund With Seven-Year Track Record To Distribution Platform; 08/03/2018 – BNY CEO CHARLES SCHARF COMMENTS AT INVESTOR DAY; 13/03/2018 – 17LL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 03/04/2018 – 85QY: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 15/03/2018 – 68NW: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix; 13/03/2018 – BNY MELLON APAC CHAIRMAN CRUIKSHANK SPEAKS ON BLOOMBERG TV; 15/03/2018 – 41BL: Bank of New York Mellon: FRN Variable Rate Fix

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Captrust Advsr invested 0.01% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). First Bancorporation Of Mount Dora Inv Service has 1.37% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 111,932 shares. Utah Retirement holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 91,010 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas owns 18,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Massachusetts-based State Street Corporation has invested 0.05% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 2.20 million are held by First Advsr L P. Advisory Alpha Llc reported 200 shares stake. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Lc has 0% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 1,109 shares. Martingale Asset Management Lp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,605 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Gru Lc invested in 0.01% or 1,387 shares. Whitnell holds 0.06% or 6,000 shares in its portfolio. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited owns 444,262 shares. Fmr Limited Company reported 14.18M shares stake.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $299,865 was bought by GREGOR JOIE A. $668,250 worth of stock was bought by OMTVEDT CRAIG P on Friday, June 28.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 21,876 shares to 2,693 shares, valued at $287,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VO) by 2,192 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 22,922 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard World Fds (VGT).

Cove Street Capital Llc, which manages about $763.78 million and $817.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) by 122,229 shares to 629,840 shares, valued at $7.55 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Schein Inc (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 5,722 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Viacom Inc New Cl B (NASDAQ:VIAB).