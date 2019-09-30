Kwmg Lifted Cardinal Health (CAH) Position by $309,260; Shares Declined; Apple (AAPL) Holder Koshinski Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $1.17 Million as Stock Rose

Koshinski Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 12.74% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Koshinski Asset Management Inc sold 5,943 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,688 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.05M, down from 46,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/05/2018 – APPLE ANNOUNCES JUNE 4 WWDC KEYNOTE; 13/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Apple supplier Wistron secures land to build new site in Karnataka; 23/05/2018 – S&P: APPLE ‘AA+’ RATING AFFIRMED UPON REVIEW OF FINL POLICY; OU; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 05/04/2018 – SAMSUNG SEES 100M OLED PANEL SUPPLY TO APPLE THIS YR: THE BELL; 02/05/2018 – High-priced iPhone X does the trick for Apple; 19/03/2018 – Apple developing own screens using next-generation MicroLED tech -Bloomberg; 15/03/2018 – EU antitrust regulators to decide on Apple, Shazam deal by April 23; 23/05/2018 – Apple, Spurned by Others, Signs Deal With Volkswagen for Driverless Cars; 11/04/2018 – Schusser may provide the missing link between Apple’s ambitions in television, music, and artificial intelligence, by bringing all of these elements under one leader

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 6,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 94,920 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47M, up from 88,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.91 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $47.57. About 3.16M shares traded or 10.29% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC CAH.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.85 TO $4.95; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cites Updated View on Performance of Cordis; 01/05/2018 – Cardinal Health urEssential Award Recognizes Laboratory Professor’s Distinguished Career; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health to Webcast Discussion of Third-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2018 on May 3; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health CDS Tightens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: THIRD QUARTER EPS MISS DRIVEN BY 37.5% TAX RATE; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q EPS 81c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold CAH shares while 164 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 255.51 million shares or 0.45% less from 256.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jarislowsky Fraser Limited owns 35,150 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 93,264 shares. Florida-based Transamerica Fin Advisors Inc has invested 0.03% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Numerixs Technologies accumulated 5,079 shares. Covington Cap Mngmt stated it has 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.02% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Keystone Planning holds 2.28% or 98,852 shares in its portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 669,058 shares. Lsv Asset, a Illinois-based fund reported 2.82 million shares. Advisors Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 76,986 shares or 0.22% of its portfolio. The California-based Denali Advsr Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has 409,954 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Limited Co has invested 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Bridgewater LP reported 475,303 shares.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.