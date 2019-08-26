Kwmg Increases Stake in Cardinal Health (CAH); Carmax (KMX) Holder Asset Management Advisors Has Raised Position

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $80.83. About 1.77M shares traded or 1.51% up from the average. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 113.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 46,925 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 88,340 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.25 million, up from 41,415 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.22% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $42.79. About 2.86M shares traded or 4.94% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 16/04/2018 – Amazon shelves plans to sell, distribute drugs to hospitals- CNBC; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: ‘REVIEWING OPTIONS’ ON CORDIS TAX RATE; 28/03/2018 – Survey Finds 40 Percent of Health Care Providers Have Canceled Surgical Cases Due to Lack of Supplies; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 09/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Board of Directors Approves Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – UPDATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 OUTLOOK; 06/03/2018 Cardinal Health Earns Distinction as a 2018 “Top 70 Companies for Executive Women”; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health misses profit and cuts forecast as medical device unit stumbles; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health 3Q Net $255M; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The South Carolina-based South State Corp has invested 0.02% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Cleararc Cap Inc accumulated 0.05% or 4,136 shares. Eaton Vance invested in 6,723 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt stated it has 13,012 shares. 1.47M were accumulated by D E Shaw And Company Inc. Huntington Bank & Trust invested in 1,388 shares. 84,098 were accumulated by Gagnon Ltd. Primecap Ca invested in 0.62% or 12.03 million shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 34,208 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Fjarde Ap holds 57,700 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Moreover, Boston Prtnrs has 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). 62,364 are held by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Cannell Peter B Commerce owns 2.15% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 795,236 shares. Nuveen Asset Ltd has invested 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Signaturefd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 1,468 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CAH shares while 162 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 199 raised stakes. 256.66 million shares or 0.25% less from 257.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Management Ltd holds 0% or 9,438 shares. Oppenheimer & Company Incorporated reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Security National Trust invested in 2,950 shares. Amp Cap Limited reported 194,753 shares. Sandy Spring Natl Bank holds 6,338 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cornerstone accumulated 387 shares. Weatherly Asset LP has 6,777 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc invested in 0% or 6 shares. Ironwood Ltd Co reported 73 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) or 143,441 shares. Motco holds 15 shares. Rampart Invest Company Ltd Liability invested in 3,657 shares. Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab owns 0.02% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 164,496 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 24,854 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Dynamic Capital Mngmt Limited stated it has 6,215 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings.