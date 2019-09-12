Kwmg Increases Position in Cardinal Health (CAH); Facebook (FB) Stake Boosted by Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 21.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc bought 1,743 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 9,956 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.92M, up from 8,213 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $537.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $2.32 during the last trading session, reaching $188.49. About 11.56M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 15/05/2018 – COMMITTEE OF BRITISH LAWMAKERS SAYS FACEBOOK FB.O HAS NOT FULLY ANSWERED ITS QUESTIONS ABOUT DATA PRIVACY WITH SUFFICIENT DETAIL OR DATA EVIDENCE; 01/04/2018 – Labour MPs urge Corbyn to shut down abusive Facebook groups; 27/03/2018 – UK lawmakers still want to question Facebook’s Zuckerberg over data scandal; 10/05/2018 – Facebook, for its part, has admitted it failed to adequately curtail abuse of its systems and has made changes to its policies and advertising systems; 01/05/2018 – Facebook will start telling users which websites track them across the web; 18/04/2018 – FACEBOOK IS FORMING A TEAM TO DESIGN ITS OWN SEMICONDUCTORS; 24/04/2018 – Developer of App That Harvested Facebook Data Says It Didn’t Prove Useful; 22/03/2018 – Facebook’s data scandal is a “serious moment” for the future of the internet, World Wide Web creator Tim Berners-Lee said; 21/03/2018 – Facebook sell-off enters third day as backlash grows; 26/04/2018 – Facebook CTO Mike Schroepfer faced a grilling from U.K. lawmakers in the wake of the Cambridge Analytica data scandal

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 6,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 94,920 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47M, up from 88,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.94% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $48.88. About 3.00M shares traded or 6.28% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 03/05/2018 – Drug distributor Cardinal Health’s quarterly profit falls 33 pct; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: ‘REVIEWING OPTIONS’ ON CORDIS TAX RATE; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: CO. ‘WILL NOT ACHEIVE’ 6% MARGIN IN 2H18; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Had Seen FY18 Adjusted EPS $5.25-$5.50; 07/03/2018 – FDA HEAD GOTTLIEB CRITICIZES U.S. PHARMACEUTICAL PRICING STRUCTURE, CALLS IT “KABUKI” THEATER; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health to Webcast Discussion of Third-Quarter Results for Fiscal Year 2018 on May 3; 09/03/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH RECOMMENDS HOLDERS REJECT BELOW-MARKET; 20/03/2018 – Cardinal Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Cardinal Health urEssential Award Recognizes Laboratory Professor’s Distinguished Career; 07/03/2018 – U.S. HEALTH CARE SERVICES: BARCLAYS SAYS NEUTRAL ON DRUG DISTRIBUTION SUBSECTOR

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $401.38M and $429.29 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,846 shares to 951 shares, valued at $280,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 4,008 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,484 shares, and cut its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

