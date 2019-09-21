Kwmg Holding in Cardinal Health (CAH) Increased by $309,260 as Shares Declined; Stepan Co (SCL) Holder Southernsun Asset Management Has Raised Position

Southernsun Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Stepan Co (SCL) by 6.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southernsun Asset Management Llc bought 11,258 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.92% . The institutional investor held 187,925 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.27 million, up from 176,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southernsun Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Stepan Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $96.32. About 252,613 shares traded or 196.88% up from the average. Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) has risen 14.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.18% the S&P500. Some Historical SCL News: 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – FOR FULL YEAR, COMPANY EXPECTS CAPITAL SPENDING TO BE BETWEEN $105 MLN AND $115 MLN; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SCL.N – ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN; 24/04/2018 – Stepan 1Q Adj EPS $1.37; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN CO SAYS ROJO WILL SUCCEED MATTHEW EAKEN – SEC FILING; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN REPORTS APPOINTMENT OF NEW VP & CFO; 20/04/2018 – DJ Stepan Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCL); 24/04/2018 – STEPAN CO – HEADWINDS IN NORTH AMERICA POLYMER BUSINESS “WILL CONTINUE TO CHALLENGE US IN 2018”; 10/04/2018 – STEPAN – ANNOUNCED THAT IT HAD APPOINTED LUIS ROJO AS VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO; 24/04/2018 – Stepan Declares Quarterly Dividend

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) by 7.45% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 6,580 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.93% . The institutional investor held 94,920 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.47 million, up from 88,340 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Cardinal Health Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $47.89. About 5.47 million shares traded or 88.73% up from the average. Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) has declined 8.83% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.83% the S&P500. Some Historical CAH News: 09/05/2018 – CARDINAL HEALTH INC – BOARD OF DIRECTORS TODAY APPROVED A 3 PERCENT INCREASE IN CO’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND FROM $0.4624 PER SHARE TO $0.4763 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – CARDINAL CFO: ‘REVIEWING OPTIONS’ ON CORDIS TAX RATE; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cites Updated View on Performance of Cordis; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health Cuts FY18 View To Adj EPS $4.85-Adj EPS $4.95; 11/05/2018 – Cerus Endovascular Promotes Stephen Griffin, PhD, to President; 03/04/2018 – Cardinal Health Inc. CDS Tightens 10 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 03/05/2018 – Cardinal Health: 3Q Hurt By Significant Negative Change in Effective Tax Rate, Primarily Associated With Cordis Business; 01/05/2018 – Cardinal Health urEssential Award Recognizes Laboratory Professor’s Distinguished Career; 16/04/2018 – Cardinal Health and McKesson are among the companies that have been seen as vulnerable to Amazon’s entry into health care; 07/03/2018 – FDA head Gottlieb criticizes industry for “Kabuki drug-pricing”

More notable recent Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Wall Street Breakfast: J&J Gains After Favorable Opioid Ruling – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “$8B in opioid damage demanded from J&J, McKesson – Seeking Alpha” published on September 14, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: MMM CTST GTT CAH: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Reminds Investors of Important Class Action Deadlines – GlobeNewswire” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “10 Cheap Dividend Stocks to Buy – Investorplace.com” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 46 investors sold CAH shares while 164 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 191 raised stakes. 255.51 million shares or 0.45% less from 256.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Asset Hldg Sa owns 467,125 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications holds 0% or 157 shares. Bp Pcl has 0.05% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 30,000 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Inc holds 2.81 million shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc owns 28,769 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Quantum invested in 0.49% or 19,183 shares. Csat Advisory LP invested in 843 shares. Gateway Advisers owns 0.01% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 12,126 shares. First Business Finance Serv reported 9,816 shares. First City owns 0.73% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) for 48,418 shares. Kistler has 0% invested in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH). Susquehanna Intll Group Llp holds 284,233 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Royal London Asset owns 117,531 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 2,213 shares. Rampart Mngmt Communication Ltd Liability Corp owns 3,453 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.31, from 1.58 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 19 investors sold SCL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 16.51 million shares or 3.19% more from 16.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 23,300 are held by Bessemer Group Inc. First Tru Advsrs Limited Partnership invested 0% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). The Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Arrowstreet Cap Lp accumulated 147,182 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 7,100 are held by Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al. Lpl Fincl Ltd Liability Co reported 3,163 shares. The California-based Menta Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.25% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL). Aqr Cap Management Lc holds 0% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) or 22,544 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt accumulated 51 shares. Glenmede Na holds 0% or 1,487 shares in its portfolio. Goldman Sachs Gp invested in 40,587 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% in Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) or 6,971 shares. Proshare Advisors invested in 0.07% or 124,262 shares. Tower Capital Lc (Trc) invested in 1,260 shares. Southernsun Asset Mngmt Llc owns 187,925 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stepan Company 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) Be Part Of Your Dividend Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stepan: Why I Am Forgetting This Dividend King – Seeking Alpha” on November 02, 2018. More interesting news about Stepan Company (NYSE:SCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Dividend Champion Spotlight: Stepan Company – Seeking Alpha” published on December 22, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stepan Company 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Southernsun Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.32B and $1.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aegion Corp. (NASDAQ:AEGN) by 63,516 shares to 1.27 million shares, valued at $23.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) by 522,517 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.70M shares, and cut its stake in Idex Corp. (NYSE:IEX).