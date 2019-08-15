Kwmg Has Upped Its Altria Group (MO) Holding by $2.30 Million; Stock Declined; Ngl Energy Partners LP (NGL) Holder State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has Lifted Its Position by $357,000

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Altria Group Inc (MO) by 912.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 40,393 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.84% . The institutional investor held 44,822 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.57M, up from 4,429 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Altria Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $45.66. About 5.16M shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Ngl Energy Partners Lp (NGL) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought 25,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.35% . The institutional investor held 323,900 shares of the oil refining and marketing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54 million, up from 298,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D who had been investing in Ngl Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $12.81. About 647,659 shares traded. NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) has risen 29.21% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NGL News: 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Sells Propane Business to Superior for $900 Million; 30/05/2018 – NGL Energy Partners LP Announces Sale of Remaining Retail Propane Business for $900 Million; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – IS INITIATING ITS FISCAL 2019 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE WITH A TARGET OF $450 MLN; 27/03/2018 – TARGA RESOURCES ANNOUNCES ADDITIONAL DELAWARE BASIN PROCESSING EXPANSIONS, AN EXTENSION OF ITS GRAND PRIX NGL PIPELINE INTO OKLAHOMA AND POTENTIAL ASSET SALES; ALSO POSTS UPDATED INVESTOR…; 15/03/2018 – Energy Transfer Partners and Satellite Petrochemical USA to Form Joint Venture Orbit Gulf Coast NGL Export; 07/05/2018 – DCP Midstream Announces Southern Hills NGL Pipeline Extension Into the DJ Basin Adding Takeaway Capacity via White Cliffs; 30/05/2018 – NGL ENERGY PARTNERS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $5.11 BLN VS $3.85 BLN; 10/05/2018 – ETE: Energy Transfer Partners exec says construction of Rover natural gas pipeline “will be complete this month,” Mariner East 1 NGL pipeline back up and running. – ! $ETE; 02/04/2018 – NGL Energy Partners Closes Sale of Retail Propane Business and Sawtooth Joint Venture; 10/05/2018 – NOBLE ENERGY INC – SECURED OPTIONS TO ACQUIRE UP TO 15 PERCENT OWNERSHIP IN EPIC NGL PIPELINE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold NGL shares while 23 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 70.81 million shares or 2.87% less from 72.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spirit Of America Corp, a New York-based fund reported 151,508 shares. Cetera Advisor Limited Com holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 28,200 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt reported 12,132 shares. First Eagle Investment Management Limited Co owns 1.83 million shares. Harvest Fund Advsrs Llc holds 2.48 million shares. Grp Incorporated One Trading LP stated it has 27,394 shares. Guggenheim Cap Lc owns 21,789 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Com accumulated 0% or 116,197 shares. First Republic owns 0% invested in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) for 53,633 shares. Captrust Finance invested in 0.02% or 33,159 shares. Raymond James And Assocs holds 0% or 145,211 shares. Citigroup has invested 0% of its portfolio in NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL). 1.05M are owned by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt. Hightower Tru Lta owns 20,500 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Gradient Invs Limited Liability Corporation holds 42,999 shares.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $363,143 activity.

State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, which manages about $26.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skyline Champion Corporation (NYSEMKT:SKY) by 80,000 shares to 620,000 shares, valued at $11.78 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 12,880 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 270,000 shares, and cut its stake in Starwood Ppty Tr Inc (NYSE:STWD).

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 9,340 shares to 4,210 shares, valued at $589,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Qqq Tr by 1,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,215 shares, and cut its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Since February 21, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $122,481 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Asset Mgmt (Nb Ca) holds 8,048 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. 20,630 were reported by Williams Jones Assocs Llc. 396,798 are held by Todd Asset Lc. 2.21 million are owned by Brown Brothers Harriman And. Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership owns 0.15% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 298,909 shares. Frontier Management reported 11,556 shares. Cumberland Partners accumulated 16,341 shares. Sterling Mgmt Inc reported 0.76% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Berkshire Asset Management Limited Liability Corp Pa invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). The Ohio-based Park National Corp Oh has invested 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). 4,109 were reported by Sabal Tru. Moreover, Verition Fund Mngmt Llc has 0.06% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Macquarie Group accumulated 104,721 shares. 97,773 were reported by Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. Archon, a New York-based fund reported 79,910 shares.