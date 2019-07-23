Kwmg Has Trimmed Position in Citigroup (C) by $2.10 Million; As At&T (T) Market Value Rose, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Has Lowered by $337,993 Its Holding

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 89.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 33,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,110 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256,000, down from 37,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $162.66B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $72. About 8.50M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/04/2018 – CITIGROUP CEO CORBAT DISCLOSES DEPARTURES IN INTERNAL MEMO; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP SETS GUN SALES RESTRICTIONS BY BUSINESS PARTNERS:NYT; 29/03/2018 – HSBC to pay $100 mln to end Libor rigging lawsuit in U.S; 14/03/2018 – Global Power: Morgan Stanley, Citi plan Brexit job moves – sources| Reuters; 18/04/2018 – From Citigroup to the Fed, Curve-Inversion Angst Is Intensifying; 06/03/2018 – GERSPACH: CITI NOW SEES 13% ROTCE IN 2020 FROM TAX REFORM; 17/05/2018 – EGYPT’S BANQUE MISR HIRES CITIGROUP FOR $500 MLN LOAN; 20/03/2018 – GEM DIAMONDS LTD GEMD.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Credit Reserve Release $36M; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CITIGROUP’S ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES WAS $12.4 BLN AT QUARTER END COMPARED TO $12.0 BLN

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 40.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc sold 10,903 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,297 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $511,000, down from 27,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $31.99. About 33.16M shares traded or 17.34% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has declined 2.92% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.35% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 11/04/2018 – AT&T and Crown Castle Expand Leasing Deal for Wireless Network Infrastructure; 23/03/2018 – AT&T to Release First-Quarter 2018 Earnings April 25; 15/03/2018 – TAIWAN’S PEGATRON SAYS 2017 NET PROFIT AT T$14.68 BLN; 12/05/2018 – The AT&T-Cohen issue proves President Trump is “draining the swamp,” the White House says; 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 15/03/2018 – AT&T/Time Warner merger trial to be delayed two days; 20/03/2018 – COX COMMUNICATIONS EXEC MAY BE FIRST WITNESS AT AT&T TRIAL: NYP; 19/04/2018 – AT&T CEO Stephenson says deal needed in content-dependent world; 04/05/2018 – HTC 2498.TW SAYS UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AT T$2.10 BLN IN APRIL, T$10.89 BLN IN JAN-APRIL; 22/03/2018 – Future of TV in balance as AT&T, Time Warner plead merger case

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Forbes.com which released: “What To Expect From AT&T’s Q2 2019 Results? – Forbes” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s What Terex Corporation’s (NYSE:TEX) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on July 23, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 5G Stocks to Connect Your Portfolio To – Investorplace.com” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AT&T: A Bullish Case Of Management Diligence – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 77 investors sold T shares while 570 reduced holdings. 118 funds opened positions while 669 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 3.77% less from 3.65 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Tokio Marine Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.14% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Amer Comml Bank accumulated 0.02% or 2,338 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar stated it has 0.35% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Harvey Investment Limited Liability, a Kentucky-based fund reported 6,784 shares. Palisade Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation Nj invested in 100,931 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Fincl Mngmt Pro Inc reported 5,844 shares. Qv Incorporated has invested 17.71% of its portfolio in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Dowling & Yahnke Limited owns 179,997 shares. Mcf Advsr Lc owns 23,204 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Rbo And Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 26,915 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0.15% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Optimum Invest Advisors, a Illinois-based fund reported 86,712 shares. Brown Advisory owns 415,979 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. The Maryland-based Brown Advisory Securities has invested 0.45% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). 69,502 were accumulated by Naples Advsr Ltd Liability.

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $2.03B and $914.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Proshares Tr (NOBL) by 82,991 shares to 130,357 shares, valued at $8.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (FLOT) by 136,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 356,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hoertkorn Richard Charles invested in 82,500 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al invested in 0.47% or 640,510 shares. 508,615 were accumulated by Pinnacle Assoc Ltd. Kornitzer Cap Ks has 8,605 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs holds 0.05% or 8,407 shares. Whittier Trust Of Nevada Incorporated holds 0.39% or 85,437 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.56% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Cypress Capital Ltd (Wy) owns 45 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Jennison Associate Limited Liability reported 2.55M shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.07% or 32,452 shares. Diversified reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Clarivest Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 8,682 shares stake. Moreover, Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company has 0.26% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 126,471 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Intrust State Bank Na accumulated 31,819 shares or 0.5% of the stock.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SHV) by 12,465 shares to 46,276 shares, valued at $5.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (DVY) by 20,804 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,207 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford had sold 5,420 shares worth $348,343 on Thursday, February 14.