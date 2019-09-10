Kwmg Has Trimmed Its Public Svc Enterprise Grp (PEG) Position by $1.09 Million; Stock Price Declined; Pg&E (PCG) Shareholder Knighthead Capital Management Boosted Holding

Knighthead Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 1986.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc bought 9.93 million shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 10.43M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $185.69M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $10.9. About 9.73 million shares traded or 24.26% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 03/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/03/2018 12:54 PM; 22/03/2018 – PG&E ANNOUNCES NEW MEASURES TO REDUCE WILDFIRE RISK; 24/04/2018 – PG&E, EDISON WOULD STILL BE SUBJECT TO CIVIL ACTION FROM FIRES; 13/04/2018 – National Safe Digging Month Focuses Awareness on Importance of Calling 811; 22/03/2018 – PG&E COMMENTS IN EMAIL STATEMENT; 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/21/2018 03:08 AM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E RESPONDS TO CALIFORNIA REPORT ON FIRES; 29/05/2018 – Investors Eye PG&E After Power Lines Faulted for Smaller Fires; 22/03/2018 – PG&E Has a Plan to Prevent More Deadly Wildfires; 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Public Svc Enterprise Grp (PEG) by 89.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 18,427 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.77% . The institutional investor held 2,117 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $126,000, down from 20,544 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Public Svc Enterprise Grp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $61.15. About 1.63 million shares traded. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) has risen 12.04% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PEG News: 12/04/2018 – API: Gov. Murphy should protect consumers, say NO to PSEG’s bailout; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR Affirms PSEG Power LLC Rating; Outlook Stable; 30/04/2018 – NRC OKS PSEG NUCLEAR’S REQUEST TO BOOST HOPE CREEK CAPACITY; 30/04/2018 – PSEG: The PSEG El Paso Solar Center is one of PSEG Solar Source’s 23 utility-scale facilities; 29/05/2018 – S&PGR AFFIRMS PSEG POWER RATING; OUTLOOK STABLE; 13/04/2018 – PSEG NUCLEAR’S – PSEG NUCLEAR’S HOPE CREEK GENERATING STATION SAFELY TAKEN OFFLINE FOR SCHEDULED REFUELING & MAINTENANCE OUTAGE; 30/04/2018 – PSEG SEES FY OPER EPS $3 TO $3.20, EST. $3.11; 23/05/2018 – NEW JERSEY GOVERNOR SIGNS BILL TO SUBSIDIZE NUCLEAR POWER PLANTS TO FURTHER GREENHOUSE GAS REDUCTION GOALS; 23/05/2018 – New Jersey governor signs nuclear subsidy bill into law; 31/05/2018 – PUBLIC SERVICE ENTERPRISE GROUP INC PEG.N – INVESTMENT PROGRAM ALSO INCLUDES PROPOSAL TO INVEST $2.5 BLN TO EXTEND ENERGY STRONG PROGRAM

More notable recent PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PG&E seeks $14B-plus in equity for restructuring plan – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “PG&E Shares Tank After New Bankruptcy Rulings – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “PG&E Wildfire Assistance Program Distributes First Checks to Victims – Business Wire” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PG&E Issues Update on Offers for Committed Financing for Plan of Reorganization – Business Wire” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “PG&E Braces for Major Drop After Bankruptcy Ruling – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 258,544 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested 0.04% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Wells Fargo Mn invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Goldman Sachs Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 3.66 million shares. Advisory Alpha Limited reported 100 shares. The Japan-based Daiwa Grp Inc Inc has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Benjamin F Edwards & owns 1,228 shares. Trustmark State Bank Tru Department owns 159 shares. Incline Glob Ltd Llc reported 1.64% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 0.01% or 75,770 shares in its portfolio. Baupost Group Llc Ma holds 24.50 million shares or 3.66% of its portfolio. Cutter Brokerage reported 13,425 shares. 26,305 are held by Cibc Asset Mngmt Inc. Georgia-based Voya Mngmt has invested 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG).

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 11,334 shares to 77,690 shares, valued at $2.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 10,901 shares in the quarter, for a total of 152,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Since March 29, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $159 activity.

More important recent Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Why Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporatedâ€™s (NYSE:PEG) Return On Capital Employed Is Impressive – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Investors Who Bought Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Up 54% – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated’s (NYSE:PEG) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.