Kwmg Has Trimmed Assurant (AIZ) Stake; CI FINANCIAL ORDINARY SHARES CANA (CIFAF) Sellers Increased By 46.12% Their Shorts

Kwmg Llc decreased Assurant Inc (AIZ) stake by 91.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kwmg Llc sold 22,069 shares as Assurant Inc (AIZ)’s stock rose 20.43%. The Kwmg Llc holds 1,967 shares with $187,000 value, down from 24,036 last quarter. Assurant Inc now has $7.55 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $124.17. About 123,740 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Assurant Commercial Mortgage Trust 2016-1; 22/04/2018 – DJ Assurant Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AIZ); 26/03/2018 – Assurant locks in prices on $900mn debt sale; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT REVISES FINANCING PLAN FOR BUYING TWG HOLDINGS; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q EPS $1.96; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,638.6 MLN VS $1,551.5 MLN; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT TARGETS OPER EPS GROWTH BEYOND 2018; 18/04/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc. and Its Property/Casualty Subsidiaries; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Adj EPS $2.00

CI FINANCIAL CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:CIFAF) had an increase of 46.12% in short interest. CIFAF’s SI was 609,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 46.12% from 417,400 shares previously. With 3,200 avg volume, 191 days are for CI FINANCIAL CORP ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:CIFAF)’s short sellers to cover CIFAF’s short positions. It closed at $14.37 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 11, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Among 2 analysts covering Assurant (NYSE:AIZ), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Assurant has $15300 highest and $124 lowest target. $141.50’s average target is 13.96% above currents $124.17 stock price. Assurant had 6 analyst reports since March 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, August 15. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, September 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, March 15.

Kwmg Llc increased Centurylink Inc (NYSE:CTL) stake by 65,334 shares to 183,570 valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Group (VIG) stake by 57,344 shares and now owns 64,693 shares. Ishares Tr (DVY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.52, from 1.69 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold AIZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Savant Cap Limited Co has 0.06% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 3,084 shares. Japan-based Sumitomo Mitsui Tru has invested 0.02% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Principal Gru Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 77,605 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt holds 21,927 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Bluecrest Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.12% or 31,522 shares. Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.07% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 123,493 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Liability owns 164,526 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Pittenger Anderson Inc holds 18,300 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Limited Liability Company reported 843,392 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Ltd has 0.01% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 3,609 shares. Macquarie Group Incorporated Limited reported 105,370 shares. F&V Limited Co invested in 0.33% or 6,005 shares. Numerixs Technologies owns 7,800 shares.

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $772.36 million activity. Shares for $772.36M were sold by TPG Advisors VI-AIV – Inc. on Thursday, March 21.

Analysts await Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 61.32% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.06 per share. AIZ’s profit will be $103.91 million for 18.15 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by Assurant, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.92% negative EPS growth.

