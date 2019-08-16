Kwmg Has Trimmed Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Position by $2.04 Million; Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab Decreased Its Holding in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by $7.64 Million as Stock Price Rose

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 60.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 26,585 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.09M, down from 66,585 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $215.21. About 911,574 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT; 28/03/2018 – BOSTON SCIENTIFIC CORP SAYS BOSTON SCIENTIFIC PREVAILS IN U.K. EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES LITIGATION; 28/03/2018 – Boston Scientific Prevails In U.K. Edwards Lifesciences Litigation; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) by 92.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 47,358 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.78% . The institutional investor held 4,037 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $174,000, down from 51,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Archer Daniels Midland Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.76. About 2.96M shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 09/03/2018 – Takeover Talks Between ADM and Bunge Have Stalled; 29/05/2018 – Chinese buyers find tight U.S. sorghum supply after trade spat; 16/05/2018 – ADM IS ‘CREATING A FAIRLY SIZABLE FORWARD MEAL BOOK’ AS ARGENTINA DROUGHT PROMPTS ADVANCE SOYMEAL PURCHASES -CFO; 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: Creates Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, Origination Segments; 23/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – NOMINATED MICHAEL S. BURKE TO STAND FOR ELECTION TO BOARD AT SHAREHOLDERS’ MEETING ON MAY 3; 01/05/2018 – ADM: HALF OF MARK-TO-MARKET IMPACT IN OILSEEDS TO REVERSE IN 2Q; 25/05/2018 – ADM: ACTIVITY HAS SLOWED OR STOPPED AT SEVERAL OF ITS PLANTS; 14/05/2018 – Cargill has ‘significant concerns’ over U.S.-China trade strategy; 01/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland 1Q EPS 70c; 08/03/2018 – COFCO, ADM boost Brazil grain exports, close in on Cargill

Rhenman & Partners Asset Management Ab, which manages about $854.93M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 21,353 shares to 187,171 shares, valued at $26.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Macrogenics Inc (NASDAQ:MGNX) by 425,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 967,186 shares, and has risen its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc Reg (NASDAQ:MRTX).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.23 EPS, up 14.95% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $255.80M for 43.74 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual EPS reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.87% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. $1.00 million worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) was bought by LUCIANO JUAN R.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Td Asset Mngmt invested in 566,361 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wealthtrust Fairport Limited Liability Company accumulated 1,906 shares. 406,143 are held by Toronto Dominion Comml Bank. Gradient Invs Ltd Co holds 26 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 226,362 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Centurylink Mgmt holds 31,161 shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Prns owns 2,277 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 818,646 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Weatherly Asset Management LP accumulated 0.63% or 71,505 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). 109,202 are held by Putnam Invests Limited Liability Company. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Smith Moore And holds 0.21% or 20,530 shares in its portfolio. Dt Investment has 79,365 shares. Wellington Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.04% or 4.42M shares.