Kwmg Has Raised Its Stake in Centurylink (CTL) by $718,674 as Valuation Rose; Thornburg Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) Holding by $3.61 Million

Thornburg Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (ITUB) by 16.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc sold 450,958 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.27% . The institutional investor held 2.26M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.90 million, down from 2.71 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $7.99. About 24.32M shares traded or 38.81% up from the average. ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) has risen 12.71% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical ITUB News: 10/04/2018 – Brazilian banks will offer alternatives to overdraft credit; 22/05/2018 – Brazil’s Odebrecht creditors agree to $710 mln new loan; 10/05/2018 – CREDITORS LEAD EFFORT TO SELL COMMUTER RAIL UNIT AFTER TALKS BETWEEN ODEBRECHT AND MUBADALA DID NOT REACH AGREEMENT; 16/05/2018 – BUNGE BIOENERGIA IPO WILL BE MANAGED BY ITAU BBA, JPMORGAN AND SANTANDER – DOCUMENT; 10/05/2018 – BRAZILIAN CREDITORS TAKE OVER SALE MANDATE FOR ODEBRECHT’S COMMUTER RAIL UNIT SUPERVIA; 14/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S ITAU UNIBANCO CEO CANDIDO BRACHER SAYS PENSION REFORM IS KEY TO MAINTAIN MACROECONOMIC STABILITY; 12/04/2018 – Brazil’s Banco do Brasil to expand credit cards to non-clients; 11/05/2018 – BRAZIL 2019 GDP GROWTH EST. CUT TO 2.8% FROM 3.7% AT ITAU; 12/03/2018 – FITCH DOWNGRADES ITAU’S IDRS TO ‘BB’; OUTLOOK STABLE; ASSIGNS ‘; 13/03/2018 – EMERGING MARKETS-Latin American equities edge lower after Tillerson exit

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 55.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 65,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 183,570 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.20M, up from 118,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.52% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $11.6. About 5.54 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fomento Economico Mexicano S (NYSE:FMX) by 23,390 shares to 794,256 shares, valued at $73.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Carmax Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 108,219 shares in the quarter, for a total of 450,033 shares, and has risen its stake in Huntsman Corp (NYSE:HUN).

More notable recent ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) CEO Candido Botelho Bracher on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Financial Stocks With High Earnings – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “ItaÃº Unibanco Holding S.A. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 31, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.17% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). 194,329 are owned by Frontfour Cap Gru Limited Liability Co. American Grp Inc invested 0.02% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Winch Advisory Service Lc reported 89 shares. Moreover, Mufg Americas Holding has 0% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 3 shares. Td Asset Mngmt holds 0.02% or 821,861 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability Com owns 7.19 million shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Dnb Asset Mgmt As holds 0% or 165,586 shares in its portfolio. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Va stated it has 16,177 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Co owns 11,435 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt invested in 0.06% or 2.35 million shares. Mirae Asset Invs Limited reported 0.07% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Thornburg Management Incorporated reported 87,682 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management holds 89,556 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Llc, New York-based fund reported 1.82M shares.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 47,358 shares to 4,037 shares, valued at $174,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Sanderson Farms Inc (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 22,368 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,562 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $3.05 million activity. GLENN T MICHAEL had bought 20,000 shares worth $196,600 on Wednesday, May 22. On Wednesday, March 6 the insider Dev Indraneel bought $587,500. STOREY JEFFREY K bought $991,261 worth of stock or 83,000 shares. CLONTZ STEVEN T also bought $404,250 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. The insider Chilton Kevin P. bought $24,608.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CenturyLink’s Yield May Not Be The Main Reason To Buy The Stock – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink: Time To Double Down – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “CenturyLink Expands SIMPLE Offerings for Small Businesses – PRNewswire” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink Inc (CTL) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.