Kwmg Has Raised Conagra Brands (CAG) Position By $306,018; Atkore International Group (ATKR) Shorts Down By 8.48%

Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR) had a decrease of 8.48% in short interest. ATKR’s SI was 788,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 8.48% from 862,000 shares previously. With 288,300 avg volume, 3 days are for Atkore International Group Inc (NYSE:ATKR)’s short sellers to cover ATKR’s short positions. The SI to Atkore International Group Inc’s float is 1.76%. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $29.77. About 528,201 shares traded or 71.61% up from the average. Atkore International Group Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) has risen 18.14% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.14% the S&P500. Some Historical ATKR News: 08/05/2018 – Atkore International Group Inc. Announces Retirement Of CEO John Williamson; William Waltz Named Chief Operating Officer And Successor To Williamson; 03/04/2018 – ANVIL INTERNATIONAL ACQUIRES FLEXHEAD FROM ATKORE INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC; 10/05/2018 – Atkore International Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – ANVIL INTL BUYS FLEXHEAD FROM ATKORE INTL GROUP; 21/04/2018 – DJ Atkore International Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATKR); 15/05/2018 – Numeric Investor Buys New 2.9% Position in Atkore International; 08/05/2018 – Atkore International Group Inc. Announces Retirement of CEO John Williamson; William Waltz Named Chief Operating Officer and; 24/05/2018 – S&PGR Affms Atkore International ‘BB-‘ Rtg; Otlk Stbl; 08/05/2018 – ATKORE INTL GROUP RETIREMENT OF CEO JOHN WILLIAMSON; 08/05/2018 – ATKORE INTERNATIONAL WILLIAM WALTZ SUCCESSOR TO WILLIAMSON

Kwmg Llc increased Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) stake by 17.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kwmg Llc acquired 11,334 shares as Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)’s stock declined 4.21%. The Kwmg Llc holds 77,690 shares with $2.16M value, up from 66,356 last quarter. Conagra Brands Inc now has $14.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.91. About 2.98 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 21/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Richard H. Lenny as Chairman; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands: Tax Law Changes Brought One-Time Estimated Income Tax Benefit of $236.7M in 3; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – APPOINTMENT OF ANIL ARORA AS DIRECTOR, WILL INCREASE SIZE OF ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS FROM 11 TO 12; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – REITERATED FISCAL 2018 OUTLOOK FOR ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH; 22/03/2018 – Conagra reported third-quarter profit above market estimates and raised its full-year profit forecast; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA CAG.N CFO SEES FY ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH NEAR HIGH-END OF -2% TO FLAT RANGE; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC SEES 2018 REPORTED NET SALES GROWTH ABOUT 150 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH RATE; 06/03/2018 – Smucker, Conagra Call Off Wesson Oil Deal After FTC Challenge; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS GREW 27.1% TO $0.61

Atkore International Group Inc. manufactures and distributes electrical raceway products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. The companyÂ’s electrical raceway products include metal, polyvinyl chloride, and flexible electrical conduit and fittings; armored cable and fittings; and cable tray and cable ladders for the non-residential construction and renovation markets. It has a 11.71 P/E ratio. It also offers mechanical products and solutions comprising metal framing and fittings, mechanical pipes, flexible sprinkler drops, and barbed tapes, as well as construction services for the construction and industrial markets.

Among 6 analysts covering Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Conagra Brands Inc has $44 highest and $30 lowest target. $33.14’s average target is 14.63% above currents $28.91 stock price. Conagra Brands Inc had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Buy”. The stock of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) earned “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, April 11. The stock of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 22 by J.P. Morgan. Jefferies maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. Bank of America maintained it with “Buy” rating and $30 target in Friday, March 22 report. Goldman Sachs maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32 target in Friday, March 22 report.

Kwmg Llc decreased Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) stake by 21,876 shares to 2,693 valued at $287,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) stake by 16,392 shares and now owns 17,646 shares. Ishares Tr (IJH) was reduced too.