Kwmg Has Lowered Its Citigroup (C) Stake; Riverfront Strategic Income Fund (NYSEARCA:RIGS) Sellers Increased By 4.29% Their Shorts

Kwmg Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 89.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kwmg Llc sold 33,835 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Kwmg Llc holds 4,110 shares with $256,000 value, down from 37,945 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $165.11B valuation. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.4. About 7.82M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 10/04/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $183 FROM $160; 14/03/2018 – Citigroup said a “malicious actor” attempted to gain access to several Citi accounts tied to the Department of Defense; 12/04/2018 – CITI NAMES ISAO KOJIMA AS HEAD OF TREASURY, TRADE SOLUTIONS FOR; 02/04/2018 – Emerging Market Bond Sales Rise 6.1% in 2018, Citi Leads; 06/04/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Citi downbeat on UK retail; 09/05/2018 – Noble Corp at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 27/03/2018 – CITIGROUP PAYS UK FEMALE STAFF 44% LESS THAN MALES ON AVERAGE; 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP ANNOUNCES NEW POLICY IN MEMO TO STAFF; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CO’S BASEL lll TIER 2 CAPITAL WILL NOT BE MATERIALLY AFFECTED BY PLANNED REDEMPTIONS; 19/04/2018 – BUNGE LTD BG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $89

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25 billion for 9.70 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Despite Big Market Gains, Technology Sector Expected To See Q2 Earnings Drop – Benzinga” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup: Rate Cuts Might Not Have Much Impact – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Intelsat rising after Pai expects fall C-band action – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “5 Contrarian Dividend Stocks to Buy With the Market Fully Valued – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Behavox Wants To Use Machine Learning To Mine Your Company’s Data And Make Employees More Efficient – Benzinga” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Kwmg Llc increased Ishares Tr (TIP) stake by 7,264 shares to 222,339 valued at $25.14 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) stake by 10,073 shares and now owns 254,108 shares. Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) was raised too.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $791,051 activity. Another trade for 7,000 shares valued at $442,708 was made by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 5,420 shares valued at $348,343 was made by Hu W. Bradford on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dynamic Advisor Solutions reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The Virginia-based Palladium Partners Llc has invested 0.04% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Management has invested 0% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Check Ca, a California-based fund reported 3,900 shares. Trustmark Fincl Bank Department holds 0.58% or 92,331 shares. Diversified stated it has 56,511 shares. Washington Bankshares invested in 0.15% or 15,496 shares. 765,600 were accumulated by Cooperman Leon G. First Foundation Advisors stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Goldman Sachs Group owns 14.82 million shares. Elm Ridge Management Ltd Com reported 69,008 shares or 3.19% of all its holdings. B Riley Wealth reported 10,859 shares stake. Aperio Limited Com holds 0.39% or 1.45M shares in its portfolio. Farmers Bank & Trust holds 0.02% or 546 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Paloma Mngmt Company has invested 0.05% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Among 6 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Citigroup had 12 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Tuesday, January 8. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Jefferies on Friday, February 22. Standpoint Research downgraded Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) on Wednesday, January 16 to “Hold” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Tuesday, April 16. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $93 target. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by UBS. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, January 15.