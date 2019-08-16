Kwmg Has Lowered Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) Holding By $2.04 Million; Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Sentiment Is 1.13

Genuine Parts Co (GPC) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 261 institutional investors started new or increased equity positions, while 230 decreased and sold positions in Genuine Parts Co. The institutional investors in our database now have: 108.27 million shares, up from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Genuine Parts Co in top ten equity positions decreased from 9 to 6 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 36 Reduced: 194 Increased: 179 New Position: 82.

Kwmg Llc decreased Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) stake by 92.15% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kwmg Llc sold 47,358 shares as Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM)’s stock declined 6.78%. The Kwmg Llc holds 4,037 shares with $174,000 value, down from 51,395 last quarter. Archer Daniels Midland Co now has $20.47B valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.76. About 2.96 million shares traded. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has declined 13.24% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ADM News: 19/03/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland: Creates Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, Oilseeds, Origination Segments; 18/05/2018 – SORGHUM SHIPMENTS WERE RESOLD TO ALTERNATIVE MARKETS -ADM; 01/05/2018 – ADM 1Q REV. $15.53B, EST. $15.12B; 03/05/2018 – Archer Daniels Midland Announces Michael S. Burke Elected to Board; 11 Others Re-Elected; 19/03/2018 – ARCHER DANIELS MIDLAND CO – CHRIS CUDDY WILL EXPAND HIS ROLE AS HEAD OF CORN PROCESSING TO LEAD CARBOHYDRATE SOLUTIONS BUSINESS UNIT; 10/04/2018 – Navy News Stand: Rear Adm. Bolivar Speaks to Florida Economic Club; 12/03/2018 – Navy News Stand: Rear Adm. Bolivar Speaks to Girls, Inc; 17/05/2018 – ALICORP SAA – UNIT HAS EFFECTIVELY REPLACED INVERSIONES PIURANAS S.A. IN SPA ENTERED INTO WITH ADM INVESTMENTS LIMITED AND ADM WORLDWIDE HOLDINGS LP; 01/05/2018 – ADM Named to Forbes’ Best Employer List for Second Consecutive Year; 06/03/2018 – USS Carl Vinson port call in Vietnam aimed at challenging Beijing’s claims

Hendershot Investments Inc. holds 3.7% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company for 96,357 shares. Fidelity National Financial Inc. owns 195,950 shares or 3.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cullen Capital Management Llc has 3.2% invested in the company for 722,980 shares. The Georgia-based Crawford Investment Counsel Inc has invested 2.52% in the stock. Wespac Advisors Llc, a California-based fund reported 27,090 shares.

The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $88.85. About 650,813 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (GPC) has risen 0.63% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products, and electrical/electronic materials in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $12.98 billion. It distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items used in the automotive aftermarket, including repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores. It has a 16.51 P/E ratio. The firm also distributes industrial replacement parts and related supplies, such as bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission products, industrial automation products, hoses, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial supplies, and material handling products primarily for food and beverage, forest products, primary metal, pulp and paper, mining, automotive, gas and oil, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries through 483 branches, 13 distribution centers, and 43 service centers.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 earnings per share, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73 million for 15.11 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual earnings per share reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

Since April 29, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.58 million activity. LUCIANO JUAN R had bought 23,657 shares worth $1.00 million. Young Ray G also bought $124,899 worth of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 62 investors sold ADM shares while 195 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 415.31 million shares or 4.43% less from 434.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evergreen Capital Management Ltd reported 5,648 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Moreover, Princeton Strategies Grp Llc has 0.06% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM). Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reported 11,136 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company invested in 0.01% or 34,889 shares. 443 are owned by Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability. 159,300 are owned by Andra Ap. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 1,814 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 0.16% or 410,450 shares. Alliancebernstein LP stated it has 1.42M shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Management Ltd Llc owns 1.21M shares. Macquarie Gru Ltd owns 1.21% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 16.39M shares. Moreover, Welch Group Limited Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 2,678 shares. Da Davidson And has 9,273 shares. Qs Ltd has 0.22% invested in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) for 460,076 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 74,148 shares.

Kwmg Llc increased Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) stake by 11,928 shares to 274,769 valued at $21.87 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (TIP) stake by 7,264 shares and now owns 222,339 shares. Vanguard Tax Managed Intl (VEA) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Archer-Daniels-Midland has $5600 highest and $5100 lowest target. $51’s average target is 38.74% above currents $36.76 stock price. Archer-Daniels-Midland had 9 analyst reports since March 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, July 19 report. As per Monday, April 29, the company rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, April 30. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) on Wednesday, June 26 with “Buy” rating.

