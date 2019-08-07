Kwmg Has Lifted Centurylink (CTL) Position By $718,674; Deluxe (DLX) Has 1.09 Sentiment

Kwmg Llc increased Centurylink Inc (CTL) stake by 55.26% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kwmg Llc acquired 65,334 shares as Centurylink Inc (CTL)’s stock rose 6.43%. The Kwmg Llc holds 183,570 shares with $2.20M value, up from 118,236 last quarter. Centurylink Inc now has $13.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $11.95. About 9.80 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q EPS 11c; 06/03/2018 – InsideSales.com Announces Next-Gen Al Technology for Sales; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 05/04/2018 – CenturyLink Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink President and Chief Operating Officer Jeff Storey to Become CEO and Pres; 27/03/2018 – CenturyLink Controller David D. Cole to Step Down April 8; 14/05/2018 – Frost & Sullivan recognizes CenturyLink with the 2018 Latin American Enterprise Services Provider Company of the Year Award; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Rev $5.95B; 26/04/2018 – Globalstar Buyout Alert – National Securities Law Firm Seeks Higher Price for Globalstar Shareholders in Connection with Proposed Buyout, and Encourages Shareholders to Contact Law Firm Tripp Levy PLLC for More Information

Deluxe Corp (DLX) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.30, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio increased, as 112 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 103 sold and reduced their stakes in Deluxe Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 37.24 million shares, down from 38.78 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Deluxe Corp in top ten positions decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 77 Increased: 72 New Position: 40.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought $95,600 worth of stock. Shares for $491,480 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Thursday, May 23. $109,192 worth of stock was bought by PERRY HARVEY P on Wednesday, May 15. 2,000 shares were bought by Chilton Kevin P., worth $24,608. GLENN T MICHAEL also bought $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) shares. The insider Dev Indraneel bought 15,000 shares worth $147,155.

Among 11 analysts covering CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CenturyLink had 18 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by SunTrust. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) earned “Sell” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, March 12. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Hold”. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) earned “Hold” rating by Moffett Nathanson on Tuesday, February 19. As per Thursday, February 14, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. JP Morgan downgraded CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Thursday, February 14 to “Neutral” rating. CFRA downgraded the stock to “Hold” rating in Friday, February 15 report. The company was downgraded on Thursday, February 14 by J.P. Morgan. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, February 14. RBC Capital Markets downgraded CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) on Tuesday, February 19 to “Hold” rating.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "CenturyLink wraps phase one of fiber network expansion – Seeking Alpha" on July 23, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: "3 High-Yield Stocks at Rock-Bottom Prices – Motley Fool" published on July 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: "CenturyLink Issues Redemption Notice for Senior Notes – PRNewswire" on July 29, 2019.

Kwmg Llc decreased Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) stake by 16,392 shares to 17,646 valued at $2.55 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 6,453 shares and now owns 5,418 shares. Invesco Qqq Tr was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup, a New York-based fund reported 4.43M shares. Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 0% or 1,236 shares. Macquarie Gp Limited invested in 229,500 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company holds 0.05% or 462,356 shares in its portfolio. City Holding reported 6,510 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ajo Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 39,323 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc holds 10.13M shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 0.03% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 18,101 shares. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Tn holds 0% or 1 shares. Cap Rech Glob Invsts reported 8.43M shares. Jnba Financial invested 0% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has invested 0.01% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Moreover, Alpha Cubed Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 16,004 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 79,460 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Asset One accumulated 0.04% or 593,928 shares.

The stock increased 1.88% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $42.7. About 271,844 shares traded. Deluxe Corporation (DLX) has declined 24.35% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.35% the S&P500.

More notable recent Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Deluxe Corp (DLX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance" on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: "How Much Are Deluxe Corporation (NYSE:DLX) Insiders Spending On Buying Shares? – Yahoo Finance" published on May 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Did You Manage To Avoid Deluxe's (NYSE:DLX) 38% Share Price Drop? – Yahoo Finance" on July 02, 2019.

Euclidean Technologies Management Llc holds 1.71% of its portfolio in Deluxe Corporation for 42,100 shares. Kirr Marbach & Co Llc In owns 117,427 shares or 1.25% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Skyline Asset Management Lp has 1.2% invested in the company for 161,800 shares. The Connecticut-based Zebra Capital Management Llc has invested 0.89% in the stock. Minerva Advisors Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 34,300 shares.