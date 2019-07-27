Kwmg Has Decreased Its Citigroup (C) Stake; Cytrx (CYTR) Shorts Increased By 1.89%

Kwmg Llc decreased Citigroup Inc (C) stake by 89.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kwmg Llc sold 33,835 shares as Citigroup Inc (C)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Kwmg Llc holds 4,110 shares with $256,000 value, down from 37,945 last quarter. Citigroup Inc now has $163.02 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $72.16. About 10.33M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 26/04/2018 – Citi appoints global commodities sales heads; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD DELINQUENCY RATE 1.58 PCT AT FEBRUARY END VS 1.60 PCT AT JANUARY END; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – UK Day Ahead: Italy’s crisis to dominate; German jobless data; Euro zone business morale; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q-End Tangible Book Value $61.02/Share; 10/04/2018 – HARRIS CORP HRS.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $183 FROM $160; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP – ALSO ANNOUNCED ABOUT CHF 182.1 MLN REDEMPTION OF 2.75% FIXED / FLOATING RATE CALLABLE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE APRIL 2021; 09/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Breakingviews TV: Citi heat; 26/03/2018 – White House investigating loans to Kushner’s business -official; 27/04/2018 – CITIGROUP FILES $100M MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 04/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Scolding at SEC Exposes GOP Backlash Over Gun Policy

Cytrx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) had an increase of 1.89% in short interest. CYTR’s SI was 322,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.89% from 316,900 shares previously. With 134,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Cytrx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR)’s short sellers to cover CYTR’s short positions. The SI to Cytrx Corporation’s float is 1.12%. The stock decreased 3.33% or $0.012 during the last trading session, reaching $0.348. About 53,804 shares traded. CytRx Corporation (OTCMKTS:CYTR) has declined 60.23% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CYTR News: 17/05/2018 – CytRx Corporation Highlights NantCell Inc’s Aldoxorubicin Clinical Data to be Presented at the American Society of Clinical Onc; 03/05/2018 – CytRx Corporation Names Eric L. Curtis As Its President And Chief Operating Officer; 09/04/2018 – CytRx Corporation to Present Breakthrough Data on Albumin Binding Ultra High Potency LADR™ Drug Candidates at the AACR 2018 Conference; 15/03/2018 – CYTRX – ALL FOUR CANDIDATES ARE ELIGIBLE TO ADVANCE INTO IND -ENABLING STUDIES, GOAL OF FILING IND APPLICATIONS ON ONE/MORE CANDIDATES IN 2018; 11/05/2018 – CYTRX REPORTS $7.0M REGISTERED DIRECT OFFERING; 18/04/2018 – CYTRX: STAT. SIG. BREAKTHROUGH DATA FOR LADR DRUG CANDIDATES; 09/04/2018 – CytRx Corporation to Present Breakthrough Data on Albumin Binding Ultra High Potency LADR™ Drug Candidates at the AACR 2018 C; 19/03/2018 – CytRx 2017 Loss $35M; 18/04/2018 – CytRx Presents Statistically Significant Breakthrough Data for Its Albumin Binding Ultra High Potency LADR™ Drug Candidates a; 23/04/2018 – DJ CytRx Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYTR)

Kwmg Llc increased Ishares Tr (HYG) stake by 3,585 shares to 90,313 valued at $7.81M in 2019Q1. It also upped Swedish Expt Cr Corp (RJI) stake by 128,343 shares and now owns 1.42M shares. Ishares Tr (TIP) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Mgmt reported 2.83% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia invested in 1.04M shares or 0.26% of the stock. Ancora Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 36,724 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Hl Financial Services Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.11% or 111,081 shares. Newman Dignan And Sheerar has 10,609 shares. Moreover, Victory Capital Management has 0.11% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Hsbc Public Ltd Company has 2.92M shares. Stephens Inc Ar owns 107,284 shares. Moreover, Murphy Capital Mngmt has 0.33% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 35,084 shares. Goodwin Daniel L holds 0.35% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 12,300 shares. Foundry Prns Lc owns 637,258 shares. 13,979 are held by Reliance Trust Of Delaware. Ballentine Ltd Company accumulated 8,700 shares. Mackenzie Corp accumulated 0.57% or 3.83M shares. Hourglass Capital Ltd Liability holds 151,871 shares or 2.75% of its portfolio.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford had sold 5,420 shares worth $348,343. $442,708 worth of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) was sold by Whitaker Michael on Wednesday, February 13.

Among 5 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, April 16 the stock rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy”. The stock of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 16. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, April 16 with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer with “Outperform” on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Jefferies.

