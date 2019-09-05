Kwmg Has Cut Its Position in Assurant (AIZ) as Shares Rose; Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Has Raised Its Zendesk (ZEN) Stake by $12.43 Million

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 91.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 22,069 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.43% . The institutional investor held 1,967 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 24,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $123.8. About 421,511 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 3.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.33% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 29/03/2018 – A.M. Best Assigns Issue Credit Ratings to Assurant, Inc.’s Senior Unsecured Notes, Subordinated Notes and Convertible; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ASSURANT’S SR NOTES Baa2; ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 06/03/2018 Assurant Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stk; 19/04/2018 – Assurant, Good360 Launch New Technology Reuse Program; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Net $106M; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO II, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,638.6 MLN VS $1,551.5 MLN; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT TARGETS OPER EPS GROWTH BEYOND 2018; 28/03/2018 – Assurant Becomes an American Red Cross National Disaster Responder Member; 04/05/2018 – A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Assurant, Inc.’s Core Life/Health Subsidiaries

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Zendesk Inc (ZEN) by 15.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp bought 148,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.43% . The hedge fund held 1.13M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $96.33 million, up from 985,296 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Zendesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $79.41. About 737,113 shares traded. Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has risen 50.45% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.45% the S&P500. Some Historical ZEN News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Zendesk Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZEN); 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK, REPORTS PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF $500M OF 0.25%; 01/05/2018 – ZENDESK SEES 2Q REV. $136.0M TO $138.0M, EST. $133.9M; 29/05/2018 – Zendesk Recognized as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for the CRM Customer Engagement Center; 16/03/2018 – ZENDESK INC – GRANTED INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES A 13-DAY OPTION TO PURCHASE UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $75 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES; 22/05/2018 – Slack’s new tool for developers lets people do more work without leaving Slack The messaging company is allowing deeper integrations with tools like Asana, Zendesk and HubSpot; 26/04/2018 – TokBox Extends Video Chat, Embeds Capabilities with Zendesk Integration; 24/05/2018 – Zendesk Presenting at Cowen Conference May 31; 17/05/2018 – Zendesk Launches Omnichannel Suite for an Integrated Customer Experience; 08/03/2018 ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43

Analysts await Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.71 earnings per share, up 61.32% or $0.65 from last year’s $1.06 per share. AIZ’s profit will be $104.53M for 18.10 P/E if the $1.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.34 actual earnings per share reported by Assurant, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -26.92% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) CEO Alan Colberg on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Shareholders Booked A 42% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 15, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Assurant Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Senior Notes – Business Wire” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AM Best Assigns Issue Credit Rating to Assurant, Inc.â€™s New Senior Unsecured Notes – Yahoo Finance” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Assurant, Inc.’s (NYSE:AIZ) High P/E Ratio A Problem For Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BND) by 10,073 shares to 254,108 shares, valued at $20.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 19,104 shares in the quarter, for a total of 218,716 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW).

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $772.36 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 26 investors sold AIZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). World Asset Mngmt stated it has 4,644 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 978 are held by Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv. Wells Fargo & Mn invested in 72,568 shares. Toronto Dominion Commercial Bank reported 40,160 shares. Cubic Asset Mgmt Limited Company invested in 0.14% or 5,100 shares. Aviva Plc accumulated 20,547 shares. Lsv Asset stated it has 10,566 shares. Advisory Serv Limited Liability Co has 3,783 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Metropolitan Life holds 18,400 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Voya Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 27,273 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc has 0.04% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Hennessy Advsr holds 167,500 shares or 0.74% of its portfolio. First Hawaiian Bancorp has 85 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gotham Asset Ltd Liability Company reported 2,216 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vmware Inc (NYSE:VMW) by 520,464 shares to 984,658 shares, valued at $177.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Twilio Inc by 37,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 369,500 shares, and cut its stake in Bilibili Inc.

More notable recent Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “RBC Capital Assumes Zendesk (ZEN) at Outperform – StreetInsider.com” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zendesk: Fragmentation Is Its Greatest Moat – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: Viking Global’s 13F Shows New Stakes in Uber (UBER), Boeing (BA), Monster Beverage (MNST), Salesforces (CRM) (More…) – StreetInsider.com” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zendesk Introduces WhatsApp for Zendesk – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Zendesk Inc (ZEN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.