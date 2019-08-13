Kwmg Has Cut Citigroup (C) Stake by $2.10 Million; Ameritas Investment Partners Holds Holding in Green Dot (GDOT)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 348.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 13,990 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 18,003 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.09M, up from 4,013 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.57% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $27.86. About 1.78 million shares traded or 124.66% up from the average. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500.

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 89.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 33,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 4,110 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256,000, down from 37,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.74% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $64.24. About 12.84M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 24/04/2018 – CITI SAYS SHAREHOLDERS BACK PAY PLAN WITH ABOUT 95% SUPPORT; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SEES; 12/04/2018 – Citigroup, J.P. Morgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among the companies scheduled to report Friday morning; 21/03/2018 – Citi Raises Base Rate; 03/05/2018 – SQUARE INC SQ.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $47 FROM $43; 03/05/2018 – Bulgaria’s BEH picks Citi as global coordinator for bond issue; 10/04/2018 – Last month, Citigroup said it would bar companies with which it does business from selling guns to people under 21 years old and ban clients from selling high-capacity magazines and accessories; 25/04/2018 – MCDERMOTT INTERNATIONAL INC MDR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $8; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citigroup Win Top FX Market Share in Greenwich Ranking; 25/05/2018 – ESSENTIAL PROPERTIES REALTY TRUST INC SAYS GOLDMAN SACHS & CO LLC, CITIGROUP, BARCLAYS ARE UNDERWRITERS TO IPO

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.99 EPS, up 14.37% or $0.25 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.50B for 8.07 P/E if the $1.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.74% EPS growth.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 57,344 shares to 64,693 shares, valued at $7.09 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Swedish Expt Cr Corp (RJI) by 128,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42 million shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4.

