Kwmg Has Boosted Its Stake in Conagra Brands (CAG) as Shares Declined; Autonomy Capital LP Stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) Has Upped as Shares Rose

Autonomy Capital Lp increased its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A (GGAL) by 175.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Autonomy Capital Lp bought 266,802 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.72% . The hedge fund held 419,002 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.69M, up from 152,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Autonomy Capital Lp who had been investing in Grupo Financiero Galicia S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $12.74. About 2.16M shares traded or 4.59% up from the average. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) has risen 2.37% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.37% the S&P500. Some Historical GGAL News: 09/04/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Brookfield Property Partners, Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A, Adaptimmune Therapeuti; 15/05/2018 – Ashmore Adds Grupo Financiero Galicia, Exits Baidu: 13F; 23/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CARLOS SLIM’S GRUPO FINANCIERO INBURSA SET TO ACQUIRE AROUND 13 BLN PESOS-WORTH OF MEXICO CITY AIRPORT INVESTMENT TRUST THROUGH DIFFERENT FUNDS; 04/04/2018 – MOODY’S INVESTORS SERVICE AFFIRMS NARANJA’S RATINGS, STABLE OUTLOOK; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million[1]; 25/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero lnteracciones reports operating income up 36.21% YoY and 10.70% QoQ, to Ps.993 million 1; 21/03/2018 – Banregio Grupo Financiero SAB de Jumps 3.2%; Volume Doubles; 20/03/2018 Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Goes Above 50-D-MA; 06/04/2018 – Grupo Financiero Interacciones SA de Closes Below 50-D-MA; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S LATIN AMERICA AFFIRMS GALICIA’S RATINGS; STABLE OUTLOOK

Kwmg Llc increased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) by 17.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc bought 11,334 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.21% . The institutional investor held 77,690 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.16 million, up from 66,356 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Conagra Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $28.45. About 2.43 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 11/04/2018 – USDA: Conagra Brands Inc. Recalls Salisbury Steak Products Due to Possible Foreign Matter Contamination; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. 3Q Adj EPS 61c; 20/04/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Names Anil Arora to Board; 06/03/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Co Announces Termination of Agreement to Acquire the Wesson(R) Oil Brand From Conagra Brands, Inc; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands, Inc. Sees FY Adj EPS $2.03-Adj EPS $2.05; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker’s Proposed $285M Acquisition of Conagra’s Wesson Brand Likely ‘Substantially to Lessen Competition’; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS NAMES ANIL ARORA TO BOARD, BOOSTS BOARD TO 12; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA SAYS WORKING WITH J.M. SMUCKER TO REVIEW ALL OPTIONS; 22/03/2018 – RPT-CONAGRA BRANDS INC SEES 2018 REPORTED NET SALES GROWTH ABOUT 150 BASIS POINTS HIGHER THAN ORGANIC NET SALES GROWTH RATE

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.02 million activity. OMTVEDT CRAIG P also bought $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) shares. On Tuesday, April 16 the insider Arora Anil bought $48,096.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 8,611 shares to 41,054 shares, valued at $3.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 47,358 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,037 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Johnson Financial Gru Incorporated Inc has 0.01% invested in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 5,026 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The holds 481,164 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board reported 40,559 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bell National Bank & Trust, a North Dakota-based fund reported 67,096 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 936,250 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mngmt L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,605 shares. Private Na stated it has 7,563 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc holds 5.13 million shares. Gabelli And Invest Advisers holds 16,000 shares. Royal London Asset Mngmt has invested 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 35,291 were reported by Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Co Limited. Cwm Lc reported 0% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). 77,622 are held by Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Lc stated it has 166 shares. Yhb Investment Advsr invested in 7,390 shares or 0.03% of the stock.