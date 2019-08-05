Kwmg Has Boosted By $306,018 Its Conagra Brands (CAG) Holding; Dynasil of America (DYSL) Shorts Raised By 85.88%

Kwmg Llc increased Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) stake by 17.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kwmg Llc acquired 11,334 shares as Conagra Brands Inc (CAG)’s stock declined 4.21%. The Kwmg Llc holds 77,690 shares with $2.16 million value, up from 66,356 last quarter. Conagra Brands Inc now has $14.17B valuation. The stock decreased 2.99% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $28.27. About 4.36 million shares traded. Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has declined 20.93% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CAG News: 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Appointment Of Anil Arora To Its Board Of Directors; 22/03/2018 – CONAGRA 3Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 61C, EST. 57C; 24/05/2018 – Conagra Brands: Lenny Succeeds Steven F. Goldstone; 05/03/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS SAYS DISAGREES WITH COMMISSION’S DECISION; 20/04/2018 – Conagra Brands Announces Quarterly Dividend Payment; 22/03/2018 – Conagra Brands 3Q Net $362.8M; 20/03/2018 – Kathy Ireland Discusses Relationship with Level Brands in Video Presentation; 24/05/2018 – CONAGRA BRANDS INC – ON MAY 18, BOARD ELECTED RICHARD H. LENNY TO SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD FOR FISCAL YEAR 2019; 15/03/2018 – Conagra Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – FTC Responds to J.M. Smucker Co.’s Decision to Drop Proposed Acquisition of Conagra Brands, Inc

Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ:DYSL) had an increase of 85.88% in short interest. DYSL’s SI was 47,400 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 85.88% from 25,500 shares previously. With 53,500 avg volume, 1 days are for Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ:DYSL)’s short sellers to cover DYSL’s short positions. The SI to Dynasil Corporation of America’s float is 0.49%. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.12. About 92,466 shares traded or 47.50% up from the average. Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ:DYSL) has declined 17.16% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.16% the S&P500. Some Historical DYSL News: 05/04/2018 Dynasil Corporation of America Announces RMD’s CLYC Program Featured as Department of Energy Success Story; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dynasil Corporation of America, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DYSL); 14/05/2018 – Dynasil Corp America 2Q EPS 8c; 14/05/2018 – Dynasil Corp America 2Q Rev $10.3M; 08/05/2018 – Hilger Crystals Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification; 14/05/2018 – DYNASIL CORPORATION OF AMERICA – QTRLY REVENUE $10.3 MLN VS $10.1 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Dynasil Appoints Nirmal Parikh VP, Marketing

Kwmg Llc decreased Invesco Qqq Tr stake by 1,931 shares to 3,215 valued at $578,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) stake by 64,669 shares and now owns 3,447 shares. Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Conagra Brands Inc has $44 highest and $30 lowest target. $33.14’s average target is 17.23% above currents $28.27 stock price. Conagra Brands Inc had 12 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of CAG in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Neutral” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) rating on Friday, March 22. J.P. Morgan has “Buy” rating and $30 target. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. Jefferies maintained Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. Goldman Sachs maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 22 report.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.02 million activity. OMTVEDT CRAIG P also bought $668,250 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) on Friday, June 28. $48,096 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by Arora Anil. $299,865 worth of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) was bought by GREGOR JOIE A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.26, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 77 investors sold CAG shares while 163 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 172 raised stakes. 416.73 million shares or 5.15% more from 396.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys has invested 0.05% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). State Street Corp invested in 0.05% or 21.93 million shares. Toronto Dominion Bancshares reported 0.03% stake. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) for 1,109 shares. Swiss National Bank accumulated 1.99M shares. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has 2.02M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mngmt Ltd holds 28,203 shares. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii invested in 0.03% or 14,150 shares. At Comml Bank accumulated 20,271 shares. 787,745 are held by Alyeska Investment Grp Lp. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership holds 0.12% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) or 219,151 shares. Keybank Association Oh accumulated 81,867 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Cognios Capital has invested 0.99% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG). Cwm owns 1,496 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement stated it has 0.05% in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Dynasil Corporation of America develops, markets, makes, and sells detection, sensing, and analysis technology and optical components in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $19.67 million. It operates through three divisions: Contract Research, Optics, and Biomedical. It has a 16.23 P/E ratio. The Contract Research segment develops advanced technology in materials, sensors, and prototype instruments that detect or measure radiation, light, magnetism, or sound for use in security, medical, and industrial applications.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold Dynasil Corporation of America shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 5 raised stakes. 690,388 shares or 5.31% more from 655,600 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Essex Invest Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 261,035 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc holds 17,911 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 29,046 shares. Vanguard Gru Inc invested in 193,439 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0% or 135,308 shares in its portfolio. Blackrock holds 10,823 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada accumulated 14 shares or 0% of the stock. Finemark Bancshares And has invested 0% of its portfolio in Dynasil Corporation of America (NASDAQ:DYSL). 10,462 are held by Northern Trust.