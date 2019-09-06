Kwmg Cut Stake in Citigroup (C) as Share Price Rose; Cannell Peter B & Company Lifted Lennar (LEN) Position by $25.84 Million as Share Value Declined

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 89.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 33,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 4,110 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $256,000, down from 37,945 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $144.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $66.04. About 7.40M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 12/04/2018 – Octo Telematics IPO on hold as Russian shareholder hit by sanctions; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 23/05/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Lobby GOP Lawmakers to Relax Swap Rules; 07/05/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 9.3% in 2018, Citi Leads; 27/03/2018 – Here is the City: People News – Citi, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan; 17/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Egypt’s Banque Misr hires Citi for $500 mln loan; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 16/04/2018 – Latin Bond Sales Drop 8.8% in 2018, Citi Leads; 04/04/2018 – IBS SAYS CITI, RENAISSANCE CAPITAL ACT AS JOINT GLOBAL COORDINATORS AND JOINT BOOKRUNNERS, SOVA CAPITAL ACTS AS JOINT BOOKRUNNER, ALFA-BANK AS RETAIL MANAGER; 06/03/2018 – PSA PEUP.PA : CITIGROUP RAISES RATING ON PSA PEUP.PA TO NEUTRAL VS SELL

Cannell Peter B & Company Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 198.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc bought 527,345 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The hedge fund held 793,001 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.93 million, up from 265,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Peter B & Company Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $51.98. About 1.13M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP LEN.N – RECENTLY PASSED FEDERAL TAX ACT CONTINUES TO ADD ADDITIONAL MOMENTUM TO THE ECONOMIC LANDSCAPE – CEO ON CONF CALL; 19/03/2018 Moody’s Withdraws Ratings on CalAtlantic Group, Inc; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Plans to Use New Tech for Mortgage Applications; 27/03/2018 – Lennar Corporation’s First Quarter Earnings Conference Call to be Broadcast Live on the Internet; 06/04/2018 – Fitch: Lennar Announces Potential Sale of Rialto Capital Advisors, LLC; 04/04/2018 – Lennar 1Q-End Backlog $7.7B, Up 118%; 20/03/2018 – LENNAR HOLDER GAMCO SENDS LETTER TO PROXY FIRM ISS; 05/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Ignore dated UBS research alert on Lennar Corp; 23/05/2018 – Amazon and Lennar team up to show and sell smart home tech

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on October, 11. They expect $1.98 earnings per share, up 13.79% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.74 per share. C’s profit will be $4.34B for 8.34 P/E if the $1.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.83 actual earnings per share reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.20% EPS growth.

