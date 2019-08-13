Kwmg Cut Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $1.30 Million; As Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Stock Declined, Peak Asset Management Lifted Its Holding

Peak Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) by 46.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Peak Asset Management Llc bought 7,110 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.66% . The hedge fund held 22,336 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, up from 15,226 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Peak Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Bristol Myers Squibb Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $76.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $46.49. About 8.36 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 29/05/2018 – ROCHE SAYS PHASE lll IMPOWER130 STUDY SHOWED TECENTRIQ (ATEZOLIZUMAB) PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY HELPED PEOPLE WITH METASTATIC NON-SQUAMOUS NSCLC LIVE SIGNIFICANTLY LONGER COMPARED TO CHEMOTHERAPY ALONE; 16/04/2018 – Merck, Bristol-Myers immunotherapies impress in key lung cancer trials; 16/04/2018 – Biothera Pharmaceuticals Presents Translational Data from Ongoing Clinical Trials Showing lmprime PGG in Combination with Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) Drives lnnate and Adaptive Immune Responses in Tumors; 26/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Fourth of July Committee Thu, 4/26/2018, 8:30 PM; 27/03/2018 – U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Accepts Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Application for Opdivo (nivolumab) Plus Yervoy; 24/05/2018 – IDERA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – BMS GRANTED CO NON-EXCLUSIVE, NON-TRANSFERRABLE, ROYALTY-FREE LICENSE UNDER INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY TO USE YERVOY IN TRIAL; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics: Collaboration Pact With Bristol-Myers Became Effective After FTC Waiting Period; 10/04/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: Bristol Technical Review Committee Tue, 4/10/2018, 3:00 PM; 06/03/2018 – Faster, more convenient Opdivo dosing schedules gives Bristol-Myers added edge in battle of the PD-1 blockbusters with Merck $BMY $MRK; 16/04/2018 – Heard on the Street: Bristol-Myers has Farther to Fall

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 68.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 9,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 4,210 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $589,000, down from 13,550 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $352.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $133.42. About 4.86M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 29/05/2018 – Invokana: The Diabetic Drug That Costs a Limb; 17/04/2018 – $JNJ dumps a failed PhIII antibiotic program picked up in Actelion buyout; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – COS TO SHARE DEVELOPMENT COSTS, COMMERCIAL PROFITS AND LOSSES; ADDITIONAL TERMS OF AGREEMENT NOT DISCLOSED; 21/03/2018 – J.J. Redick, the N.B.A.’s Most Meticulous Player; 08/05/2018 – GenomeDx Biosciences Announces Research Collaboration with Janssen Pharmaceuticals to Evaluate the Decipher® Classifier and Decipher GRID® for Drug Development; 17/04/2018 – J&J – FIRST-QUARTER NET EARNINGS ALSO INCLUDED CHARGE FOR AFTER-TAX SPECIAL ITEMS OF APPROXIMATELY $0.3 BLN; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 23/03/2018 – GSK’s two-drug HIV regimen wins European panel approval; 20/03/2018 – J&J CFO Dominic Caruso to retire, names Joseph Wolk as replacement

Peak Asset Management Llc, which manages about $326.42M and $293.83 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr by 17,881 shares to 14,190 shares, valued at $472,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,269 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 109,573 shares, and cut its stake in Pimco Etf Tr (MINT).

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $728,360 activity. On Wednesday, July 31 BERTOLINI ROBERT J bought $491,920 worth of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) or 11,000 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 98 investors sold BMY shares while 468 reduced holdings. 163 funds opened positions while 447 raised stakes. 1.21 billion shares or 4.62% more from 1.16 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Indiana Tru Invest Mgmt Company reported 13,887 shares. Ajo Limited Partnership invested in 2.68M shares. Security National Tru has invested 0.97% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Richard Bernstein Ltd Liability reported 66,900 shares. 578,575 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company. Hikari Pwr Limited holds 0.31% or 62,080 shares in its portfolio. Walter And Keenan Consulting Company Mi Adv has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Llc accumulated 1,005 shares. Old Natl Commercial Bank In accumulated 94,074 shares. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability stated it has 2,476 shares. Cacti Asset Management Ltd Com invested 0.12% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). American Century holds 0.11% or 2.32 million shares. Reilly Advsr Lc reported 2,290 shares stake. Ellington Mngmt Gp Ltd Llc has 9,100 shares. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement has invested 0.33% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IVW) by 10,901 shares to 152,250 shares, valued at $26.24M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 7,543 shares in the quarter, for a total of 120,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Texas-based Tctc Ltd Liability has invested 0.48% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Hayek Kallen Invest Management reported 37,729 shares. Df Dent & Inc owns 105,673 shares. First Bancorp invested in 60,833 shares. D L Carlson Grp Inc Incorporated reported 2.46% stake. Diversified Inv Strategies Lc accumulated 0.26% or 1,930 shares. Litman Gregory Asset Mngmt Ltd accumulated 426 shares. 68,708 are held by L S Advsr. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 1.52% or 918,732 shares in its portfolio. Reliance Tru Company Of Delaware holds 56,487 shares. Moreover, Harbour Invest Limited Liability Company has 1.89% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 18,313 shares. Stratos Wealth Prns Ltd holds 134,525 shares. Icon Advisers has invested 0.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Franklin Street Advsr Nc holds 1.51% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 77,546 shares. Coho Prns Ltd accumulated 4.37% or 1.39M shares.

