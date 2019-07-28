Kwmg Cut Holding in Assurant (AIZ) by $2.10 Million as Stock Value Declined; Procter & Gamble (PG) Shareholder Mai Wealth Advisors Has Cut Stake

Mai Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Procter & Gamble (PG) by 5.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mai Wealth Advisors sold 4,159 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 77,963 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.11 million, down from 82,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mai Wealth Advisors who had been investing in Procter & Gamble for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $287.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.74% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $114.73. About 5.53 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 15/05/2018 – Two Sigma Advisers Adds P&G, Exits Constellation Brands: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Co Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 19/04/2018 – P&G INVESTOR CALL BEGINS; 08/03/2018 – Mr. Clean and Peta Murgatroyd Tackle the Most lmpossible Household Messes With the All-New Magic Eraser With Durafoam; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL-FULL TERMS OF THE AGREEMENT ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED BUT THE DISSOLUTION IS AMICABLE; 20/04/2018 – P&G PG.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $82 FROM $90; 19/04/2018 – P&G: Acquisition of Merck KGaA’s Consumer Health Business Replaces PGT Healthcare JV P&G Had With Teva, Which Will Be Terminated July 1, 2018 Pending Approvals; 13/03/2018 – Ranir Obtains Rights to P&G Tooth Whitening Strip Patents; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 29/03/2018 – Covata Named Gold Winner in 2018 Info Security PG’s Global Excellence Awards

Kwmg Llc decreased its stake in Assurant Inc (AIZ) by 91.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kwmg Llc sold 22,069 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1,967 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $187,000, down from 24,036 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kwmg Llc who had been investing in Assurant Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.94% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $114.42. About 384,322 shares traded. Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) has risen 9.60% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AIZ News: 14/03/2018 – ASSURANT INC – OFFERING IS NOT CONTINGENT UPON CONSUMMATION OF DEAL OF TWG HOLDINGS LIMITED; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Assurant Commercial Mortgage Trust 2016-1; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S RATES ASSURANT’S SR NOTES Baa2; ON REVIEW FOR DOWNGRADE; 18/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Assurant CLO Il, Ltd./LLC; Publishes New Issue Report; 06/03/2018 – ASSURANT TARGETS OPER EPS GROWTH BEYOND 2018; 03/05/2018 – Assurant 1Q Adj EPS $2.00; 19/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns ratings to six classes of notes issued by Assurant CLO Il, Ltd; 03/05/2018 – ASSURANT INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,638.6 MLN VS $1,551.5 MLN; 06/03/2018 Assurant Announces Commencement of Public Offering of Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stk; 16/03/2018 – S&PGR Lowers Assurant Inc Rating To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable

Since March 21, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $772.36 million activity.

Kwmg Llc, which manages about $403.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Ser Tr by 26,170 shares to 52,289 shares, valued at $4.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 11,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 77,690 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (DVY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 26 investors sold AIZ shares while 79 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 54.06 million shares or 2.91% less from 55.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Llc has invested 0.03% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Utd Cap Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Company has 0% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Horizon Invs Ltd Liability Co invested in 3,427 shares. Blackrock accumulated 0.02% or 4.02M shares. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Boston Ptnrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Moreover, Raymond James Associates has 0.01% invested in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) for 87,990 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 22,967 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Vanguard Gp reported 0.03% stake. Jpmorgan Chase & Communication reported 116,877 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 21,927 are owned by Royal London Asset Management Limited. 16,831 were accumulated by First Citizens Retail Bank And Trust Company. Asset Management One Limited, a Japan-based fund reported 24,359 shares. Pennsylvania-based Stoneridge Inv Ptnrs Lc has invested 0.92% in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ). Chevy Chase Holding holds 50,724 shares.

Analysts await Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $2.13 EPS, up 0.95% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.11 per share. AIZ’s profit will be $130.94M for 13.43 P/E if the $2.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.21 actual EPS reported by Assurant, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.62% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crestwood Advisors Group Llc stated it has 0.48% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Cibc Ww Mkts holds 2.27 million shares. 10 reported 3.65% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Wheatland Advsr, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21,748 shares. Reilly Financial Advsr Ltd Llc reported 0.41% stake. Moreover, Utah Retirement Sys has 0.97% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) for 470,666 shares. Wellington Gp Ltd Liability Partnership, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 21.96 million shares. Eagleclaw Capital Managment Ltd Liability Corp reported 5,145 shares. 1St Source Savings Bank holds 72,919 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia invested in 0.41% or 1.00M shares. Cadence Capital Limited Liability reported 55,422 shares stake. Founders Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 7,163 shares. Texas Yale Cap reported 0.36% stake. Alley Communications Limited Liability Com stated it has 1.33% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 15.26 million shares or 0.32% of all its holdings.

Mai Wealth Advisors, which manages about $3.54B and $1.95B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Tot Stock Mrkt Etf (VTI) by 5,700 shares to 141,049 shares, valued at $20.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2,332 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,181 shares, and has risen its stake in Chubb Ltd.