Kvh Industries (KVHI) Market Valuation Rose While Portolan Capital Management Has Raised by $1.51 Million Its Stake; As Radian Group Com (RDN) Market Value Declined, Symphony Asset Management Has Trimmed by $607,838 Its Position

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kvh Industries Inc. (KVHI) by 50.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 151,392 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.59% . The hedge fund held 450,450 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.90 million, up from 299,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kvh Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $178.84M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.59% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.92. About 8,184 shares traded. KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) has declined 17.89% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical KVHI News: 01/05/2018 – KVH Industries to Host First Quarter Conference Call on May 4, 2018; 10/04/2018 KVH Strengthens its Leadership Position in the Maritime VSAT Market, According to Independent Industry Report; 04/05/2018 – KVH INDUSTRIES INC SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $166.0 MLN TO $180.0 MLN; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS 2c-Adj EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 04/05/2018 – KVH INDUSTRIES INC SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $0.12 – $0.28; 04/05/2018 – Correct: KVH Industries Sees FY Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 21c; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees 2Q Rev $41M-$43M; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees FY Rev $166M-$180M; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries 1Q Loss/Shr 23c

Symphony Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Radian Group Inc Com (RDN) by 62.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symphony Asset Management Llc sold 27,629 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.80% . The institutional investor held 16,284 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $372,000, down from 43,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symphony Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Radian Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $23.15. About 164,092 shares traded. Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) has risen 20.70% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.70% the S&P500.

Symphony Asset Management Llc, which manages about $16.99B and $478.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA) by 1,288 shares to 4,107 shares, valued at $1.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 1,736 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Armstrong World Industries Inc (NYSE:AWI).

Analysts await Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.71 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.71 per share. RDN’s profit will be $144.33 million for 8.15 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.80 actual EPS reported by Radian Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.25% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 19 investors sold RDN shares while 91 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 183.31 million shares or 2.36% less from 187.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc owns 432,014 shares. Florida-based Voloridge Inv Mngmt Lc has invested 0.06% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Liability Co owns 280,600 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Lingohr Partner Asset Management Gmbh owns 43,200 shares. First Hawaiian Retail Bank invested in 0.05% or 39,620 shares. Zacks Investment Management holds 0.07% or 151,046 shares. Zebra Ltd Com holds 0.21% of its portfolio in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) for 17,911 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 11,899 shares. Quantbot Technology Lp has 42,936 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Assetmark Inc holds 208 shares. 22,865 are held by Bankshares Of Montreal Can. Bruni J V & Comm Comm invested in 2.32M shares or 9.38% of the stock. The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN). Swiss Retail Bank reported 397,250 shares.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $929.70 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc. by 54,700 shares to 44,805 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Farmers Brothers Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 71,714 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,898 shares, and cut its stake in Americas Car Mart Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT).