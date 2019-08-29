Kvh Industries (KVHI) Holding Held by Portolan Capital Management Llc; Freeport (FCX) Shareholder State Of Wisconsin Investment Board Cut Its Position by $7.07 Million

Portolan Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Kvh Industries Inc. (KVHI) by 141.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc bought 175,052 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.59% . The hedge fund held 299,058 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.05 million, up from 124,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Kvh Industries Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $164.58M market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $9.25. About 19,852 shares traded. KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) has declined 17.89% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical KVHI News: 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 10/05/2018 – KVH Industries Names Mark Guthrie as Vice President for Asia-Pacific Region; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees FY Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 28c; 10/04/2018 KVH Strengthens its Leadership Position in the Maritime VSAT Market, According to Independent Industry Report; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees 2Q Rev $41M-$43M; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees FY Rev $166M-$180M; 04/05/2018 – KVH INDUSTRIES INC SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $166.0 MLN TO $180.0 MLN; 01/05/2018 – KVH Industries to Host First Quarter Conference Call on May 4, 2018; 04/05/2018 – Correct: KVH Industries Sees FY Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 21c; 10/05/2018 – Mark Guthrie to Direct KVH Initiatives in Asia-Pacific Region

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board decreased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 39.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board sold 589,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.55% . The institutional investor held 908,589 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.71 million, down from 1.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.90% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $9.12. About 13.91M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 31.22% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.22% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 06/03/2018 – FCX DIRECTOR LANGHAM LEAVES PER CONTRACT AFTER ICAHN CUTS STAKE; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Rio Tinto is ready to accept $3.5 bln deal to exit Grasberg – Bloomberg; 09/05/2018 – Freeport Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN – LANGHAM RESIGNATION WAS TENDERED IN ACCORDANCE WITH TERMS OF AGREEMENT FOLLOWING A DECREASE IN ICAHN GROUP’S SHARE OWNERSHIP; 05/03/2018 Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SEES FY COPPER SALES VOLUME 3.8B LBS; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SEES HIGHER INPUT COSTS MITIGATED BY EFFICIENCIES: CEO; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC QTRLY AVERAGE REALIZED PRICE PER POUND FOR COPPER WAS $3.11 VS $2.67 PER POUND REPORTED LAST YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of JPMBB 2015-C28

Analysts await Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.08 earnings per share, down 77.14% or $0.27 from last year’s $0.35 per share. FCX’s profit will be $116.07M for 28.50 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Freeport-McMoRan Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -300.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Reliance Of Delaware invested in 69,743 shares or 0.14% of the stock. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust has 19,000 shares. Advent Cap De holds 15,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 698,413 shares. Earnest Prtn Ltd Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Hsbc Public Limited Com holds 0.03% or 1.07M shares in its portfolio. California Public Employees Retirement owns 2.70 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Contrarius Mngmt holds 5.6% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) or 8.31M shares. Group One Trading Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 109,157 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Banking owns 1.07 million shares. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Inc has 0.05% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Nuwave Investment Management Limited Liability reported 0.07% stake. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 564,280 shares. Greenleaf Trust holds 13,124 shares. Johnson Counsel has invested 0% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

State Of Wisconsin Investment Board, which manages about $35.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Worldpay Inc by 40,197 shares to 330,070 shares, valued at $37.46 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 25,189 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.37M shares, and has risen its stake in Oil Sts Intl Inc (NYSE:OIS).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $2.27 million activity. The insider QUIRK KATHLEEN L bought $524,340.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $972.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stamps.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) by 89,587 shares to 4,966 shares, valued at $404,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Farmers Brothers Co. (NASDAQ:FARM) by 122,977 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 145,612 shares, and cut its stake in 8X8 Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold KVHI shares while 16 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 9.90 million shares or 1.89% more from 9.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal & General Gp Public Ltd Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Barclays Plc owns 8,251 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Management Ltd reported 2,198 shares. Polar Cap Llp owns 0.02% invested in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) for 253,695 shares. Needham Investment Limited Co reported 1.00 million shares. 4,049 are held by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley reported 9,877 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P, Texas-based fund reported 1.27M shares. Comml Bank Of America De has 19,768 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock, a New York-based fund reported 1.20M shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Co stated it has 13,676 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset holds 1,314 shares. Group One Trading Limited Partnership stated it has 25,163 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Investment Mgmt Of Virginia Llc reported 691,357 shares. Bridgeway Cap Mngmt owns 114,267 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

