KVH Industries Inc. (KVHI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)

KVH Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) and Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN) compete against each other in the Communication Equipment sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KVH Industries Inc. 10 0.97 N/A -0.61 0.00 Knowles Corporation 18 2.16 N/A 0.52 39.06

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of KVH Industries Inc. and Knowles Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents KVH Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) and Knowles Corporation (NYSE:KN)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KVH Industries Inc. 0.00% -10.5% -5.3% Knowles Corporation 0.00% 5.8% 4.3%

Risk and Volatility

KVH Industries Inc. is 14.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.86. Knowles Corporation’s 28.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.28 beta.

Liquidity

KVH Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 0.8. On the competitive side is, Knowles Corporation which has a 2.7 Current Ratio and a 1.5 Quick Ratio. Knowles Corporation is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to KVH Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for KVH Industries Inc. and Knowles Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KVH Industries Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Knowles Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

KVH Industries Inc. has a 29.73% upside potential and an average price target of $12.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.7% of KVH Industries Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Knowles Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 10.6% of KVH Industries Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.4% of Knowles Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KVH Industries Inc. -4.36% -4.72% 3.59% -10.78% -17.89% -1.85% Knowles Corporation 11.87% 10.84% 9.7% 33.27% 16.49% 52.89%

For the past year KVH Industries Inc. had bearish trend while Knowles Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Knowles Corporation beats KVH Industries Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. It offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services. The company also offers airtime plans that enable customers to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, news content, and radio content services. In addition, it provides navigation, guidance, and stabilization products for the commercial and defense markets, including precision fiber optic gyro-based systems that enable platform and optical stabilization, navigation, pointing, and guidance; tactical navigation systems for tactical trucks and light armored vehicles; and commercial products, such as navigation and positioning systems for various applications consisting of precision mapping, dynamic surveying, autonomous vehicles, train location control and track geometry measurement systems, industrial robotics, and optical stabilization applications. Further, the company offers content, maritime news, sporting content, and television programming delivery services; movie distribution services; maritime e-learning content and related services; and services and support for the mini-VSAT Broadband solution. KVH Industries, Inc. sells its mobile communications products through independent retailers, chain stores, and distributors; and navigation products directly to the United States and foreign governments, and government contractors, as well as through authorized independent sales representatives. The company also sells and leases its products directly to end users. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and specialty component solutions to the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, military, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Consumer Electronics and Specialty Components. The Mobile Consumer Electronics segment designs and manufactures acoustic products, including microphones and audio processing technologies for use in mobile handsets, wearables, and other consumer electronic devices. This segment also offers analog and digital micro-electro-mechanical systems microphones, smart microphones, software, ultrasonic sensors, and acoustic processors. The Specialty Components segment designs and manufactures electronic components used in medical and life science applications; and solutions and components used in communications infrastructure and various other markets. This segment also provides transducer products used primarily in hearing aid applications in the commercial audiology markets; oscillator products primarily for the telecom infrastructure market; and capacitor products used in various applications, such as radio, radar, satellite, power supplies, transceivers, and medical implants for the defense, aerospace, telecommunication, and life sciences markets. The company sells its products directly to original equipment manufacturers; and to its contract manufacturers and suppliers, as well as through distributors. Knowles Corporation was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Itasca, Illinois.