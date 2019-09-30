KVH Industries Inc. (KVHI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI)

KVH Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) and Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI), both competing one another are Communication Equipment companies. We will contrast their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KVH Industries Inc. 10 -0.54 13.10M -0.61 0.00 Iteris Inc. 6 -2.43 39.29M -0.24 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of KVH Industries Inc. and Iteris Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows KVH Industries Inc. and Iteris Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KVH Industries Inc. 135,051,546.39% -10.5% -5.3% Iteris Inc. 707,927,927.93% -21.4% -13.1%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.86 beta means KVH Industries Inc.’s volatility is 14.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. In other hand, Iteris Inc. has beta of 0.28 which is 72.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

KVH Industries Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 0.8. Competitively, Iteris Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.6 and has 1.5 Quick Ratio. Iteris Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than KVH Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given KVH Industries Inc. and Iteris Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KVH Industries Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Iteris Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

KVH Industries Inc. has a 10.70% upside potential and an average target price of $12.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.7% of KVH Industries Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35% of Iteris Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 10.6% of KVH Industries Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Iteris Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KVH Industries Inc. -4.36% -4.72% 3.59% -10.78% -17.89% -1.85% Iteris Inc. 5.05% 4.04% 27.59% 40.89% 11.78% 45.04%

For the past year KVH Industries Inc. has -1.85% weaker performance while Iteris Inc. has 45.04% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 11 factors Iteris Inc. beats KVH Industries Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. It offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services. The company also offers airtime plans that enable customers to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, news content, and radio content services. In addition, it provides navigation, guidance, and stabilization products for the commercial and defense markets, including precision fiber optic gyro-based systems that enable platform and optical stabilization, navigation, pointing, and guidance; tactical navigation systems for tactical trucks and light armored vehicles; and commercial products, such as navigation and positioning systems for various applications consisting of precision mapping, dynamic surveying, autonomous vehicles, train location control and track geometry measurement systems, industrial robotics, and optical stabilization applications. Further, the company offers content, maritime news, sporting content, and television programming delivery services; movie distribution services; maritime e-learning content and related services; and services and support for the mini-VSAT Broadband solution. KVH Industries, Inc. sells its mobile communications products through independent retailers, chain stores, and distributors; and navigation products directly to the United States and foreign governments, and government contractors, as well as through authorized independent sales representatives. The company also sells and leases its products directly to end users. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

Iteris, Inc. provides intelligent information solutions to traffic management and global agribusiness markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Roadway Sensors, Transportation Systems, and Agriculture and Weather Analytics. The Roadway Sensors segment provides vehicle detection and information systems and products for traffic intersection control, incident detection, and roadway traffic data collection applications. Its products include Vantage detection system to detect vehicle presence at intersections, as well as vehicle count, speed, and other traffic data used in traffic management systems; Vantage Vector video/radar hybrid product, an vehicle detection sensor with capabilities, including stop bar detection, advanced-zone detection, and sensing; Vantage systems equipped with smartcycle capability to differentiate between bicycles and other vehicles with a single video detection camera; VersiCam, an integrated camera and processor video detection system; VantageLive!, a cloud-based subscription service; and SmartSpan, PedTrax ,Velocity, VantageLive, and P-series products. The Transportation Systems segment offers transportation engineering and consulting services with a focus on the planning, design, development, and implementation of software-based systems that integrate sensors, video surveillance systems, computers, and communications equipment to enable public agencies to monitor, control, and direct traffic flow; assist in the dispatch of emergency crews; and distribute real-time information about traffic conditions. It offers iPeMS, a specialized transportation performance measurement and traffic analytics solution. The Agriculture and Weather Analytics segment offers ClearPath Weather management tools that allow users to create solutions to meet roadway maintenance decision needs; and ClearAg, a precision agriculture solution. The company serves government agencies. Iteris, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.