KVH Industries, Inc. (KVHI) EPS Estimated At $-0.09; AIA GROUP LTD. ORDINARY SHARES HONG KON (AAIGF) Shorts Decreased By 37.34%

Analysts expect KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 1.After having $-0.21 EPS previously, KVH Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -57.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.41% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $10.2. About 24,130 shares traded. KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) has declined 11.07% since July 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical KVHI News: 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees 2Q Rev $41M-$43M; 10/04/2018 KVH Strengthens its Leadership Position in the Maritime VSAT Market, According to Independent Industry Report; 04/05/2018 – KVH INDUSTRIES INC SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $166.0 MLN TO $180.0 MLN; 04/05/2018 – KVH INDUSTRIES INC SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $0.12 – $0.28; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 01/05/2018 – KVH Industries to Host First Quarter Conference Call on May 4, 2018; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees FY Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 28c; 20/04/2018 – DJ KVH Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KVHI); 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c

AIA GROUP LTD. ORDINARY SHARES HONG KON (OTCMKTS:AAIGF) had a decrease of 37.34% in short interest. AAIGF’s SI was 4.96M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 37.34% from 7.91M shares previously. With 70,600 avg volume, 70 days are for AIA GROUP LTD. ORDINARY SHARES HONG KON (OTCMKTS:AAIGF)’s short sellers to cover AAIGF’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.98% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $10.91. About 6,491 shares traded. AIA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AAIGF) has 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $20,145 activity. JACKSON ELIZABETH also sold $20,145 worth of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) on Thursday, February 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold KVH Industries, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 9.90 million shares or 1.89% more from 9.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo Communications Mn stated it has 0% of its portfolio in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Oppenheimer Inc invested in 39,786 shares. Moors & Cabot owns 199,936 shares. Citadel Ltd Liability Co reported 0% in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Polar Capital Llp owns 253,695 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Canandaigua National Bank And Tru reported 14,322 shares. Blackrock accumulated 1.20 million shares or 0% of the stock. 812,605 were accumulated by Vanguard Group. Thb Asset Mgmt has 0.33% invested in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) for 220,315 shares. Brinker Capital owns 67,196 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 23,395 shares stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 14,700 shares. Fca Corporation Tx accumulated 30,000 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advisors L P has 0.01% invested in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Tower Capital Ltd Liability Company (Trc) accumulated 1,105 shares or 0% of the stock.

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets mobile connectivity services and products for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $182.37 million. It offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware services and products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers airtime plans that enable clients to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, news content, and radio content services.