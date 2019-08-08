KVH Industries Inc. (KVHI) and Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) Comparison side by side

KVH Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) and Infinera Corporation (NASDAQ:INFN) have been rivals in the Communication Equipment for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KVH Industries Inc. 10 0.97 N/A -0.61 0.00 Infinera Corporation 4 0.68 N/A -1.81 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has KVH Industries Inc. and Infinera Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KVH Industries Inc. 0.00% -10.5% -5.3% Infinera Corporation 0.00% -46.5% -22.3%

Risk and Volatility

A 0.86 beta indicates that KVH Industries Inc. is 14.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. In other hand, Infinera Corporation has beta of 0.82 which is 18.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

KVH Industries Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.2 and 0.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Infinera Corporation are 1.8 and 1.1 respectively. Infinera Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to KVH Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for KVH Industries Inc. and Infinera Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KVH Industries Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Infinera Corporation 0 4 2 2.33

KVH Industries Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 29.03% and an $12 consensus price target. On the other hand, Infinera Corporation’s potential upside is 63.73% and its consensus price target is $6.5. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Infinera Corporation seems more appealing than KVH Industries Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 66.7% of KVH Industries Inc. shares and 83.8% of Infinera Corporation shares. KVH Industries Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.6%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Infinera Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KVH Industries Inc. -4.36% -4.72% 3.59% -10.78% -17.89% -1.85% Infinera Corporation 3.49% 26.14% -10.65% -11.87% -53.55% -3.26%

For the past year KVH Industries Inc. has stronger performance than Infinera Corporation

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors KVH Industries Inc. beats Infinera Corporation.

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. It offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services. The company also offers airtime plans that enable customers to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, news content, and radio content services. In addition, it provides navigation, guidance, and stabilization products for the commercial and defense markets, including precision fiber optic gyro-based systems that enable platform and optical stabilization, navigation, pointing, and guidance; tactical navigation systems for tactical trucks and light armored vehicles; and commercial products, such as navigation and positioning systems for various applications consisting of precision mapping, dynamic surveying, autonomous vehicles, train location control and track geometry measurement systems, industrial robotics, and optical stabilization applications. Further, the company offers content, maritime news, sporting content, and television programming delivery services; movie distribution services; maritime e-learning content and related services; and services and support for the mini-VSAT Broadband solution. KVH Industries, Inc. sells its mobile communications products through independent retailers, chain stores, and distributors; and navigation products directly to the United States and foreign governments, and government contractors, as well as through authorized independent sales representatives. The company also sells and leases its products directly to end users. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The companyÂ’s product portfolio consists of Infinera DTN-X Family of terabit-class transport network platforms, including the XTC Series, XTS Series, and XT Series; and Infinera DTN platform that supports various Ethernet and optical transport network client interfaces for long-haul, subsea, and regional mesh networks. It also provides Infinera XTM Series carrier-grade packet-optical transport platform that enables high-performance metro networks with service-aware, application-specific capabilities; Infinera XTG Series that is a family of passive optical wavelength-division multiplexing products for metro access applications; and Infinera Cloud Xpress Family multiple platforms that are designed to meet the varying needs of cloud service providers, Internet content providers, Internet exchange service providers, enterprises, and other large-scale data center operators. In addition, the company offers Infinera FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels. Further, it provides software solutions, including Xceed Software Suite and Infinera Management Suite to enhance the efficiency and optimization of the network, as well as a range of support services for all hardware and software products. The company also serves communications service providers, cable providers, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education customers, and government entities. It markets and sells its products and related support services primarily through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Zepton Networks. Infinera Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California.