KVH Industries Inc. (KVHI) and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI) Comparing side by side

KVH Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Communication Equipment. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KVH Industries Inc. 10 1.09 N/A -0.61 0.00 DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 12 0.77 N/A 0.17 60.48

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents KVH Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:DZSI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KVH Industries Inc. 0.00% -10.5% -5.3% DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 0.00% 10% 3.9%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.76 beta means KVH Industries Inc.’s volatility is 24.00% less than S&P 500’s volatility. DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. on the other hand, has 0.58 beta which makes it 42.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

1.2 and 0.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of KVH Industries Inc. Its rival DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.4 respectively. DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than KVH Industries Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for KVH Industries Inc. and DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score KVH Industries Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

KVH Industries Inc. has a 25.24% upside potential and a consensus target price of $13.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 66.1% of KVH Industries Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 16.4% of DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 10% of KVH Industries Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. has 0.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) KVH Industries Inc. 3.43% -1.19% -13.54% -11.47% -11.07% -3.21% DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. -21.23% -3.85% -27.15% -30.65% 0% -28.25%

For the past year KVH Industries Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors DASAN Zhone Solutions Inc. beats KVH Industries Inc.

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets mobile connectivity products and services for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. It offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware products and services. The company also offers airtime plans that enable customers to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, news content, and radio content services. In addition, it provides navigation, guidance, and stabilization products for the commercial and defense markets, including precision fiber optic gyro-based systems that enable platform and optical stabilization, navigation, pointing, and guidance; tactical navigation systems for tactical trucks and light armored vehicles; and commercial products, such as navigation and positioning systems for various applications consisting of precision mapping, dynamic surveying, autonomous vehicles, train location control and track geometry measurement systems, industrial robotics, and optical stabilization applications. Further, the company offers content, maritime news, sporting content, and television programming delivery services; movie distribution services; maritime e-learning content and related services; and services and support for the mini-VSAT Broadband solution. KVH Industries, Inc. sells its mobile communications products through independent retailers, chain stores, and distributors; and navigation products directly to the United States and foreign governments, and government contractors, as well as through authorized independent sales representatives. The company also sells and leases its products directly to end users. KVH Industries, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Middletown, Rhode Island.

DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. provides network access solutions and communications equipment for service provider and enterprise networks worldwide. It offers broadband access products, including customer premise equipment, such as digital subscriber lines (DSL) modems; Ethernet access demarcation devices; and gigabit passive optical network (GPON) and gigabit Ethernet passive optical network (GEPON) optical network terminals. The company also provides central office products, such as broadband loop carriers for DSL and voice-grade telephone service; DSL access multiplexers (DSLAMs); optical line terminals for passive optical distribution networks like GPON and GEPON; and point-to-point Ethernet service for 1 gigabit to 10 gigabit access. In addition, it offers Ethernet switching products; mobile backhaul products comprising standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces; software defined networks and network function virtualization tools and building blocks; and passive optical LAN products consisting of integrated power over Ethernet units. The Company is headquartered in Oakland, California. DASAN Zhone Solutions, Inc. is a subsidiary of DASAN Networks, Inc.