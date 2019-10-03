KVH Industries, Inc. (KVHI) Analysts See $-0.15 EPS; Clough Capital Partners LP Raised Its Tpg Specialty Lending (TSLX) Stake

Clough Capital Partners LP increased Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX) stake by 19.3% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Clough Capital Partners LP acquired 126,000 shares as Tpg Specialty Lending Inc (TSLX)’s stock declined 3.08%. The Clough Capital Partners LP holds 778,746 shares with $15.26M value, up from 652,746 last quarter. Tpg Specialty Lending Inc now has $1.33B valuation. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $20.08. About 76,040 shares traded. TPG Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX) has risen 1.86% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.86% the S&P500. Some Historical TSLX News: 07/05/2018 – FERRELLGAS LP – ANNOUNCED AGREEMENT WITH LENDING GROUP LED BY TPG SPECIALTY LENDING TO PROVIDE CO WITH A NEW SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits TPG Specialty Lending; 20/03/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC – TSLX EXPECTS TO USE NET PROCEEDS OF OFFERING TO PAY DOWN OUTSTANDING DEBT UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 03/05/2018 – TPG SPECIALTY LENDING INC TSLX.N – QTRLY NET INCOME PER SHARE$0.56; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: TPG SPECIALTY LENDING 1Q ADJ EPS 56C, EST. 46C; 05/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TPG SPECIALTY LENDING AT ‘BBB-‘; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 14/05/2018 – Ares Management Buys New 1.3% Position in TPG Specialty Lending

Analysts expect KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) to report $-0.15 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 1,400.00% from last quarter’s $-0.01 EPS. After having $-0.15 EPS previously, KVH Industries, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.56% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $9.66. About 3,047 shares traded. KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) has declined 17.89% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.89% the S&P500. Some Historical KVHI News: 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees 2Q Adj EPS 2c-Adj EPS 6c; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees 2Q Rev $41M-$43M; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees FY Loss/Shr 23c-Loss 30c; 01/05/2018 – KVH and VectorNav Collaborate to Offer Precision Inertial Navigation System; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 13c-Loss 8c; 04/05/2018 – KVH INDUSTRIES INC SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $166.0 MLN TO $180.0 MLN; 10/05/2018 – KVH Industries Names Mark Guthrie as Vice President for Asia-Pacific Region; 10/04/2018 KVH Strengthens its Leadership Position in the Maritime VSAT Market, According to Independent Industry Report; 04/05/2018 – KVH INDUSTRIES INC SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $0.12 – $0.28

Clough Capital Partners LP decreased Nuveen Cr Strategies Incm Fd (JQC) stake by 87,800 shares to 59,700 valued at $473,000 in 2019Q2. It also reduced Apollo Sr Floating Rate Fd I (AFT) stake by 102,970 shares and now owns 10,998 shares. Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (NYSE:BXMT) was reduced too.

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets mobile connectivity services and products for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $171.04 million. It offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware services and products. It has a 4.4 P/E ratio. The firm also offers airtime plans that enable clients to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, news content, and radio content services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.37, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 7 investors sold KVH Industries, Inc. shares while 19 reduced holdings. 6 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 10.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 9.90 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 0% in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). New York State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Invest Management Of Virginia Llc reported 685,667 shares. Polar Llp owns 0.02% invested in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) for 253,695 shares. 38,600 were reported by California Public Employees Retirement System. Dimensional Fund Advsrs L P holds 0.01% in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) or 1.26 million shares. Twin Focus Partners Limited Liability Corp reported 51,800 shares stake. Grp One Trading L P has 0% invested in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) for 38,972 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 0% or 24,550 shares in its portfolio. Systematic Financial Management L P owns 1.76M shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Co holds 0% or 436,100 shares in its portfolio. Barclays Pcl owns 0% invested in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) for 10,737 shares. Spc Fincl holds 0.09% in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) or 39,245 shares. Old Dominion Mgmt holds 0.44% or 116,172 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 29,941 shares in its portfolio.

