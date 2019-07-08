KVH Industries, Inc. (KVHI) Analysts See $-0.09 EPS; Shorts at CANCOM AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (CCCMF) Raised By 11.68%

CANCOM AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:CCCMF) had an increase of 11.68% in short interest. CCCMF’s SI was 479,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 11.68% from 429,700 shares previously. With 2,000 avg volume, 240 days are for CANCOM AG ORDINARY SHARES GERMANY (OTCMKTS:CCCMF)’s short sellers to cover CCCMF’s short positions. It closed at $48.5 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 8, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 1.After having $-0.21 EPS previously, KVH Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -57.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.57% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.63. About 6,602 shares traded. KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) has declined 11.07% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.50% the S&P500. Some Historical KVHI News: 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees FY Rev $166M-$180M; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees FY Adj EPS 12c-Adj EPS 28c; 10/05/2018 – KVH Industries Names Mark Guthrie as Vice President for Asia-Pacific Region; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries Sees 2Q Rev $41M-$43M; 04/05/2018 – KVH INDUSTRIES INC SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $0.12 – $0.28; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries 1Q Loss/Shr 23c; 04/05/2018 – Correct: KVH Industries Sees FY Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 21c; 04/05/2018 – KVH Industries 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 6c; 20/04/2018 – DJ KVH Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KVHI); 10/05/2018 – Mark Guthrie to Direct KVH Initiatives in Asia-Pacific Region

More notable recent KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Changing Sentiment Drive KVH Industries’s (NASDAQ:KVHI) Share Price Down By 25%? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “KVH Industries Reports First Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:KVHI – GlobeNewswire” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “KVH Industries Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on March 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “KVH Announces the Sale of Videotel for $90 Million to Focus on Core Strategic Initiatives – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $26,811 activity. On Tuesday, January 15 the insider KITS VAN HEYNINGEN MARTIN sold $2,857. Baker Jennifer Louise also sold $4,763 worth of KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) shares. 1,764 shares were sold by JACKSON ELIZABETH, worth $20,145.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold KVH Industries, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 9.90 million shares or 1.89% more from 9.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) for 424,894 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% of its portfolio in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Moreover, Twin Focus Capital Partners Ltd Liability has 0.25% invested in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) for 51,800 shares. Blackrock Incorporated has invested 0% in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Polar Llp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Millennium Mngmt Ltd holds 13,676 shares. Legal And General Grp Incorporated Pcl holds 0% or 2,500 shares. Spc Fincl holds 0.09% or 41,610 shares in its portfolio. Tower Rech Cap Limited Com (Trc) invested in 1,105 shares. Us Bank De has invested 0% in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Jpmorgan Chase reported 4,731 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Partnership owns 12,500 shares. Vanguard Gp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 812,605 shares. Systematic Financial Mngmt Lp has 0.61% invested in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) for 1.75 million shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt Inc, a California-based fund reported 39,626 shares.

KVH Industries, Inc. designs, develops, makes, and markets mobile connectivity services and products for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $190.06 million. It offers mobile satellite TV and communications products, including satellite TV antennas; two-way satellite communications systems; onboard V-IP terminals and hub equipment; network management hardware and software products for maritime communications; and Iridium OpenPort hardware services and products. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers airtime plans that enable clients to obtain Internet and voice services; and value-added, news content, and radio content services.

CANCOM SE provides information technology infrastructure and services primarily in Germany, Austria, and the United States. The company has market cap of $1.79 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Cloud Solutions and IT Solutions. It has a 33.87 P/E ratio. The Cloud Solutions segment provides cloud and shared managed services, including project-related cloud hardware, software, and services.