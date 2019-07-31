KVH Industries, Inc. (KVHI) Analysts See $-0.09 EPS; Firsthand Technology Value Fund Has 1.83 Sentiment

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc (SVVC) investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.83, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 11 investment professionals started new or increased stock positions, while 6 trimmed and sold holdings in Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 366,001 shares, up from 256,268 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 2 Increased: 3 New Position: 8.

Analysts expect KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) to report $-0.09 EPS on August, 1.After having $-0.21 EPS previously, KVH Industries, Inc.'s analysts see -57.14% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.88% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10.11. About 21,595 shares traded. KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) has declined 11.07% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.50% the S&P500.

Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. for 72,817 shares. Yakira Capital Management Inc. owns 67,969 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cordasco Financial Network has 0.04% invested in the company for 3,052 shares. The Massachusetts-based Clough Capital Partners L P has invested 0.02% in the stock. Css Llc Il, a Illinois-based fund reported 27,164 shares.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC)

The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $8.83. About 3,228 shares traded. Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (SVVC) has declined 7.87% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.30% the S&P500.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. is a business development firm specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. The company has market cap of $64.25 million. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. It has a 5.56 P/E ratio. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.03, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold KVH Industries, Inc. shares while 16 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 21 raised stakes. 9.90 million shares or 1.89% more from 9.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barclays Public Limited Com holds 8,251 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Llc (Trc) holds 0% or 1,105 shares. 691,357 were reported by Invest Management Of Virginia Lc. Spc Fincl Incorporated reported 41,610 shares. Systematic Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.61% in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Alliancebernstein L P has 10,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 19,768 were reported by State Bank Of America De. The Pennsylvania-based Brinker Capital Inc has invested 0.03% in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Pnc Financial Group has 21,200 shares. Polar Llp has 0.02% invested in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) for 253,695 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). accumulated 0% or 10,456 shares. Deutsche Financial Bank Ag has 0% invested in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI). Old Dominion Cap Mngmt invested in 0.4% or 117,460 shares. Moreover, Parametric Assocs Ltd Llc has 0% invested in KVH Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KVHI) for 26,023 shares.