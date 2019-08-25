Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

As Biotechnology companies, Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 22 1.49 N/A -2.61 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kura Oncology Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9%

Risk and Volatility

Kura Oncology Inc. is 150.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 2.5 beta. Competitively, Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s 69.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.69 beta.

Liquidity

Kura Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 13.8 and 13.8 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Puma Biotechnology Inc. are 2.5 and 2.5 respectively. Kura Oncology Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kura Oncology Inc. and Puma Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.8% and 99.8% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Puma Biotechnology Inc. has 11.4% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. had bullish trend while Puma Biotechnology Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats Puma Biotechnology Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.