Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.03 0.00

Demonstrates Kura Oncology Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kura Oncology Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kura Oncology Inc. is 13.8 while its Current Ratio is 13.8. Meanwhile, Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7.8 while its Quick Ratio is 7.8. Kura Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Kura Oncology Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Ovid Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus target price of Kura Oncology Inc. is $22, with potential upside of 36.65%. Competitively Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $12, with potential upside of 400.52%. The information presented earlier suggests that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. looks more robust than Kura Oncology Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kura Oncology Inc. and Ovid Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.8% and 31.8% respectively. Insiders held 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 12.1% of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% Ovid Therapeutics Inc. -7.27% -11.69% 10.27% -36.05% -79.86% -15.7%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. has 36.18% stronger performance while Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has -15.7% weaker performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Kura Oncology Inc. beats Ovid Therapeutics Inc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops impactful medicines for patients and families with neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing OV101, a drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for adults with angelman syndrome; and Phase I clinical trial for adolescents with angelman syndrome or fragile X syndrome, as well as in preclinical development stage for pediatrics with angelman syndrome. It is also developing OV935, a drug candidate that is in Phase I trial for rare epileptic encephalopathies; preclinical-stage compounds for rare epilepsy disorders; and OV102, an intravenous formulation for indications in the hospital setting. The company has collaboration agreement with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.