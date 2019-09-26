Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY)

This is a contrast between Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ:INCY) based on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Incyte Corporation 81 7.91 N/A 1.17 72.58

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kura Oncology Inc. and Incyte Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% Incyte Corporation 0.00% 13.4% 9.8%

Volatility & Risk

Kura Oncology Inc.’s 2.5 beta indicates that its volatility is 150.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Incyte Corporation’s beta is 1.09 which is 9.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kura Oncology Inc. is 13.8 while its Current Ratio is 13.8. Meanwhile, Incyte Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.2 while its Quick Ratio is 5.2. Kura Oncology Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Incyte Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Kura Oncology Inc. and Incyte Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Incyte Corporation 0 5 3 2.38

Kura Oncology Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 47.16% and an $22 consensus price target. Competitively Incyte Corporation has a consensus price target of $91.13, with potential upside of 23.55%. The results provided earlier shows that Kura Oncology Inc. appears more favorable than Incyte Corporation, based on analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kura Oncology Inc. and Incyte Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 70.8% and 94.7%. Insiders owned 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares. Competitively, 0.5% are Incyte Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% Incyte Corporation 7.29% -0.59% 7.62% 6.18% 23.83% 33.54%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. was more bullish than Incyte Corporation.

Summary

On 6 of the 10 factors Incyte Corporation beats Kura Oncology Inc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Incyte Corporation focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers JAKAFI for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers. The companyÂ’s clinical stage products include ruxolitinib cream that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata and atopic dermatitis; and baricitinib, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treatment of rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, it is developing itacitinib that is in Phase I/II clinical trials in combination with osimertinib for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); INCB52793, INCB54329 (BRD), INCB57643 (BRD), and INCB53914 (PIM), which are in Phase I/II trials for the treatment of advanced malignancies; INCB54828 (FGFR1/2/3) that is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of bladder cancer, cholangiocarcinoma, and 8p11 MPNs; INCB59872 (LSD1), which is in Phase II clinical trial the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and small cell lung cancer; and capmatinib that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCLC and liver cancer. Further, the companyÂ’s clinical stage products include epacadostat, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of various tumors, and in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of NSCLC and bladder cancer, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of advanced melanoma; and INCB01158, INCSHR1210, INCAGN1876 (GITR), and INCAGN1949 (OX40), which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It markets its JAKAFI product through a network of specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers. The company has collaboration agreements with Novartis International Pharmaceutical Ltd.; Eli Lilly and Company; Agenus Inc.; Jiangsu Hengrui Medicine Co., Ltd.; Merus N.V.; Calithera Biosciences, Inc; Pfizer Inc; and Abramson Cancer Center. Incyte Corporation was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.