Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

This is a contrast between Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Kura Oncology Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Risk & Volatility

Kura Oncology Inc. has a beta of 2.5 and its 150.00% more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Immunic Inc. is 272.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.72 beta.

Liquidity

Kura Oncology Inc. has a Current Ratio of 13.8 and a Quick Ratio of 13.8. Competitively, Immunic Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7 and has 7 Quick Ratio. Kura Oncology Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Kura Oncology Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Kura Oncology Inc.’s upside potential is 41.66% at a $22 average target price. Meanwhile, Immunic Inc.’s average target price is $40, while its potential upside is 190.07%. Based on the data shown earlier, Immunic Inc. is looking more favorable than Kura Oncology Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kura Oncology Inc. and Immunic Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.8% and 1.6%. Insiders held 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. was less bullish than Immunic Inc.

Summary

Kura Oncology Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Immunic Inc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.