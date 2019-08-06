Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Both Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 51 2.60 N/A 0.73 60.80

Table 1 demonstrates Kura Oncology Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kura Oncology Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Risk & Volatility

Kura Oncology Inc. has a 2.5 beta, while its volatility is 150.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1.58 beta which is 58.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kura Oncology Inc. are 13.8 and 13.8 respectively. Its competitor Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.1 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Kura Oncology Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Kura Oncology Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a consensus target price of $69.5, with potential upside of 56.29%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kura Oncology Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 70.8% and 88.9% respectively. Insiders owned 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 4.2% of Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -0.2% -4.48% -15.65% -27.09% -16.7% -25.54%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. had bullish trend while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Kura Oncology Inc.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.