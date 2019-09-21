Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 5 5.96 N/A -0.17 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kura Oncology Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% -16.4% -11.1%

Risk and Volatility

Kura Oncology Inc. is 150.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.5 beta. Avid Bioservices Inc.’s 185.00% more volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 2.85 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kura Oncology Inc. is 13.8 while its Quick Ratio stands at 13.8. The Current Ratio of rival Avid Bioservices Inc. is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.9. Kura Oncology Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Kura Oncology Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 34.39% for Kura Oncology Inc. with average price target of $22. On the other hand, Avid Bioservices Inc.’s potential upside is 67.79% and its average price target is $10. Based on the results given earlier, Avid Bioservices Inc. is looking more favorable than Kura Oncology Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kura Oncology Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 70.8% and 49%. 0.8% are Kura Oncology Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 11.62% of Avid Bioservices Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% Avid Bioservices Inc. 1.25% 6.23% 39.66% 71.43% 18.9% 58.05%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. was less bullish than Avid Bioservices Inc.

Summary

Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Kura Oncology Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Avid Bioservices, Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing company, focuses on the development and current Good Manufacturing Practices (cGMP) manufacture of biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture. It provides a range of process development, cGMP clinical, and commercial manufacturing services for the biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industries. The company produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins in batch, fed-batch, and perfusion modes; and offers services, including cGMP clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory strategy, submission, and support. It also provides various process development services, such as cell line development and optimization, cell culture and feed optimization, analytical methods development, and product characterization. The company was formerly known as Peregrine Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Avid Bioservices, Inc. in January 2018. Avid Bioservices, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Tustin, California.