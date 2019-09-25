Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT)

Both Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) and Applied Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kura Oncology Inc. 17 0.00 N/A -1.63 0.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -4.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kura Oncology Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Table 2 shows us Kura Oncology Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kura Oncology Inc. 0.00% -40% -35.5% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kura Oncology Inc. and Applied Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kura Oncology Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Kura Oncology Inc. has an average target price of $22, and a 35.97% upside potential.

Roughly 70.8% of Kura Oncology Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Applied Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of Kura Oncology Inc.’s shares.

Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kura Oncology Inc. -2.3% -4.59% 28.84% 22.41% -2.45% 36.18% Applied Therapeutics Inc. 0.22% 10.32% 0% 0% 0% -3.3%

For the past year Kura Oncology Inc. has 36.18% stronger performance while Applied Therapeutics Inc. has -3.3% weaker performance.

Kura Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancers. Its pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Tipifarnib, an oral farnesyl transferase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, peripheral T-cell lymphomas, lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes, and chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. It also develops KO-947, a small molecule inhibitor of extracellular signal related kinase used for the treatment for patients with tumors that have mutations in, or other dysregulation of, the mitogen-activated protein kinase; and KO-539, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-mixed lineage leukemia. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.